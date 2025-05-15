Renesas Opens India's First 3Nm Chip Design Center In Noida & Bengaluru

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated two new state-of-the-art design facilities of Renesas Electronics India Private Limited in Noida and Bengaluru.

The facilities include the country's first design center focused on cutting-edge 3 nanometer chip design.

During the inauguration, Minister Vaishnaw emphasised the technological significance of the development, stating, "Designing at 3nm is truly next-generation. We've done 7nm and 5nm earlier, but this marks a new frontier."

Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO and MD, Renesas Electronics, described India as a "strategic cornerstone" for the company, highlighting India's growing contributions in embedded systems, software, and system innovation.

He emphasised Renesas' commitment to expanding end-to-end semiconductor capabilities in India, from architecture to testing, while supporting over 250 academic institutions and numerous startups through government initiatives such as the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme and Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme.

Renesas Electronics is an embedded semiconductor solution provider known for its expertise in embedded processing.

The company offers semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT industries based on a product portfolio that includes High Performance Computing, Embedded Processing, Analog & Connectivity, and Power.

In addition to the facilities in Noida and Bengaluru, Renesas is also establishing a design center in Hyderabad.

The Minister outlined India's comprehensive semiconductor strategy, which encompasses design, fabrication, Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging (ATMP), as well as equipment, chemicals, and gas supply chains.

The government has announced the launch of a new semiconductor learning kit designed to enhance practical hardware skills among engineering students.

Additionally, over 270 academic institutions that have received advanced Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software tools under the India Semiconductor Mission will also receive these hands-on hardware kits.

"This integration of software and hardware learning will create truly industry-ready engineers. We are not just building infrastructure but investing in long-term talent development," Minister Vaishnaw stated.

"Within just three years, India's semiconductor industry has moved from a nascent stage to an emerging global hub, and is now poised for long-term, sustainable growth," he remarked.

(KNN Bureau)