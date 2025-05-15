403
African state’s president declares Burkina Faso, Russia entering fresh stage of collaboration
(MENAFN) Burkina Faso and Russia have entered a new and strengthened phase of strategic cooperation, with a focus on defense, education, and economic development, according to the West African nation’s interim president, Ibrahim Traoré.
In an interview with RT, Traoré emphasized the significant expansion of bilateral ties over the past two years. He highlighted scientific education—particularly in mathematics, physics, and chemistry—as one of the most promising areas of collaboration. He noted a growing interest among Burkinabe students in pursuing higher education in Russia and suggested increasing the number of available scholarships.
On the economic front, Traoré said the renewed relationship with Russia—reinvigorated after years of stagnation following the death of former President Thomas Sankara—is already delivering results. Products like mangoes, which were previously exported through European intermediaries, are now being shipped directly to Russia. Cotton and other goods are expected to follow.
“This marks the beginning of a new partnership,” Traoré said. He also highlighted Russia’s support in helping Burkina Faso take greater control over its agriculture and mineral resources, particularly through training programs for engineers and technicians. He credited the Russian Ministry of Education for supporting vocational and industrial training crucial to the country’s development.
The Burkinabe leader cited Russia’s past donations of wheat for displaced citizens as an example of useful humanitarian assistance but said Burkina Faso is moving toward food independence. “We told President Putin we don’t want wheat shipments anymore—we’re going to grow our own,” Traoré said.
He also acknowledged Russia’s broader scientific and technological expertise, including in military and digital technologies, as essential to Burkina Faso’s national development objectives.
Traoré was among the more than 20 global leaders who attended Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9. While in Moscow, he met President Vladimir Putin to discuss regional security and counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel.
