Fresher Hiring Intent In India's Telecom Sector At 45 Pc In 2025 1St Half

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Indian telecom sector continues its stable trajectory in workforce demand, with fresher hiring intent standing at 45 per cent in the first half of 2025, according to a report on Thursday.

The report (based on HY1, that is, January-June 2025) by TeamLease EdTech showed that telecom remains a significant employment generator as the sector rapidly transitions to 5G networks, cloud-native architecture, and enhanced cyber resilience.

While the sector witnessed a marginal decline from the 48 per cent freshers hiring intent reported in the previous half-year (July-December 2024), the momentum remains robust, driven by demand for specialised roles like radiofrequency (RF) engineers, network security analysts, and field technical engineers.

Cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad Kolkata, and Indore are seeing a high demand for these roles.

Freshers can find varied opportunities in the sector but with domain-specific skills, particularly in network security, cloud computing, and DevOps.

Essential tech tools like project management software and task-tracking platforms are also considered vital by employers to streamline complex network deployment and management functions.

“Though the sector is expanding, employers are not just hiring to scale operations. They wish to future-proof their networks with specialized talent. This is where freshers with targeted certifications in RF, cybersecurity, and cloud ecosystems stand out,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO of TeamLease Edtech.

“We're also seeing telecom roles blend with IT and data functions, creating hybrid job profiles that didn't exist a few years ago. It's a signal for academic institutions to realign curriculum and for aspirants to skill up with agility,” Rooj added.

Besides technical skills, aspirants also need to focus on associated soft skills, including analytical reasoning, adaptability, and interpersonal communication.

The report comes ahead of World Telecom Day, observed every year on May 17, to increase global awareness about the societal changes brought by the internet and new technologies.