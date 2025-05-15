Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian ambassador claims Pakistan was compelled to ask for ceasefire

2025-05-15 03:30:08
(MENAFN) Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar has stated that Pakistan was compelled to request a ceasefire following four days of intense hostilities, attributing the outcome to India’s firm stance against terrorism and its robust military response. In an exclusive interview with RT, Kumar explained that New Delhi’s retaliation after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which it blamed on Pakistan, was decisive and effective.

“Pakistan chose to escalate rather than acknowledge the seriousness of the situation,” said Kumar. “We responded to every provocation, and on May 10, their Director General of Military Operations reached out to propose a ceasefire, which we accepted.”

The ambassador emphasized that the April terrorist attack sparked widespread condemnation and that India would not tolerate such aggression. While U.S. President Donald Trump claimed his administration played a key role in mediating the truce, Kumar dismissed this, saying the ceasefire was negotiated directly between Indian and Pakistani military officials without any third-party involvement.

Kumar reaffirmed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s doctrine of delivering strong, independent responses to terrorism. “We will not accept nuclear blackmail or draw distinctions between terrorist groups and their state sponsors,” he added.

