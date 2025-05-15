403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian ambassador claims Pakistan was compelled to ask for ceasefire
(MENAFN) Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar has stated that Pakistan was compelled to request a ceasefire following four days of intense hostilities, attributing the outcome to India’s firm stance against terrorism and its robust military response. In an exclusive interview with RT, Kumar explained that New Delhi’s retaliation after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which it blamed on Pakistan, was decisive and effective.
“Pakistan chose to escalate rather than acknowledge the seriousness of the situation,” said Kumar. “We responded to every provocation, and on May 10, their Director General of Military Operations reached out to propose a ceasefire, which we accepted.”
The ambassador emphasized that the April terrorist attack sparked widespread condemnation and that India would not tolerate such aggression. While U.S. President Donald Trump claimed his administration played a key role in mediating the truce, Kumar dismissed this, saying the ceasefire was negotiated directly between Indian and Pakistani military officials without any third-party involvement.
Kumar reaffirmed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s doctrine of delivering strong, independent responses to terrorism. “We will not accept nuclear blackmail or draw distinctions between terrorist groups and their state sponsors,” he added.
“Pakistan chose to escalate rather than acknowledge the seriousness of the situation,” said Kumar. “We responded to every provocation, and on May 10, their Director General of Military Operations reached out to propose a ceasefire, which we accepted.”
The ambassador emphasized that the April terrorist attack sparked widespread condemnation and that India would not tolerate such aggression. While U.S. President Donald Trump claimed his administration played a key role in mediating the truce, Kumar dismissed this, saying the ceasefire was negotiated directly between Indian and Pakistani military officials without any third-party involvement.
Kumar reaffirmed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s doctrine of delivering strong, independent responses to terrorism. “We will not accept nuclear blackmail or draw distinctions between terrorist groups and their state sponsors,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment