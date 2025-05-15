Talks Fail: Bannu Elders To Launch Wheel-Jam And Shutter-Down Strike On May 19
The meeting took place at the residence of former Senator Baz Muhammad Khan in Shehbaz Azmat Khel, where dozens of tribal leaders gathered, including prominent figures such as Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Dr. Pir Sahib Zaman, Malik Adnan Khan, Malik Farzand Ali Khan, Chairman Pir Kamal Shah, Hikmatyar Khan, Basir Ali Shah, Malik Shakeel Khan, Malik Yousafullah Khan, and Malik Raza Khan.
The elders expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to recover schoolteacher Farman Ali Shah, who was kidnapped from Naurad 22 days ago. They also criticized the road closures in Bannu that have caused severe hardship for the public.
Also Read: Quality Education in Pakistan: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Development
Additionally, the elders raised concerns about the registration of cases against leaders of the“Aman Pasoon” (Peace Movement), inclusion of several individuals in the Fourth Schedule, and the dismissal of 16 police personnel, who have yet to be reinstated.
In response, Commissioner Shah announced the reopening of all roads except Jumma Khan Road and promised restored public access to district offices. He also assured that the remaining demands would be addressed in phases and urged the elders to postpone the planned protest.
However, the elders rejected the assurances, deeming them insufficient. They announced the formation of a special committee to coordinate with various tribes and ensure the success of the May 19 protest, which will include a complete shutdown of businesses, suspension of transport, and blockage of major highways.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Uptech Wins Best Risk Management Solutions Provider UAE And Best Trading Technology Provider UAE Awards 2025
- Flipster Makes Esports Debut As Official Crypto Exchange Partner Of TALON's Dota 2 Team, Powering A New Era Of Fan Engagement
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Bitcoin Seoul 2025 To Host Global Industry Leaders For Asia's Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- AR.IO Launches Credit Card Payments For Web3 Identity And Hosting On Arweave
CommentsNo comment