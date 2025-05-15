Talks Fail: Bannu Elders To Launch Wheel-Jam And Shutter-Down Strike On May 19

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Negotiations between the Commissioner of Bannu Division, Muhammad Ali Shah, and tribal elders from Bannu ended without a breakthrough, prompting the elders to intensify preparations for a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike on May 19, along with the closure of key highways in protest.

The meeting took place at the residence of former Senator Baz Muhammad Khan in Shehbaz Azmat Khel, where dozens of tribal leaders gathered, including prominent figures such as Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Dr. Pir Sahib Zaman, Malik Adnan Khan, Malik Farzand Ali Khan, Chairman Pir Kamal Shah, Hikmatyar Khan, Basir Ali Shah, Malik Shakeel Khan, Malik Yousafullah Khan, and Malik Raza Khan.

The elders expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to recover schoolteacher Farman Ali Shah, who was kidnapped from Naurad 22 days ago. They also criticized the road closures in Bannu that have caused severe hardship for the public.

Additionally, the elders raised concerns about the registration of cases against leaders of the“Aman Pasoon” (Peace Movement), inclusion of several individuals in the Fourth Schedule, and the dismissal of 16 police personnel, who have yet to be reinstated.

In response, Commissioner Shah announced the reopening of all roads except Jumma Khan Road and promised restored public access to district offices. He also assured that the remaining demands would be addressed in phases and urged the elders to postpone the planned protest.

However, the elders rejected the assurances, deeming them insufficient. They announced the formation of a special committee to coordinate with various tribes and ensure the success of the May 19 protest, which will include a complete shutdown of businesses, suspension of transport, and blockage of major highways.