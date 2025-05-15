Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 84 Cents Wed. To USD 66.53 Pb - KPC

Kuwait Crude Oil Gain 84 Cents Wed. To USD 66.53 Pb - KPC


2025-05-15 03:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil gained 84 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 66.53 per barrel compared with USD 65.69 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures dropped 54 cents to USD 66.09 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost 52 cents to USD 63.15 pb. (end)
