Submissions Open For Japan International Manga Award

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Japan in Qatar is delighted to announce the call for entries for the 19th Japan International Manga Award.

Established in 2007, The award celebrates and honors manga artists who make significant contributions to the worldwide promotion of manga culture.



The Embassy of Japan in Qatar encourages artists of all backgrounds and languages to participate and share their unique narratives by June 30th, 2025. Late submissions will not be considered.

Interested artists are urged to thoroughly review the application guidelines. The application process is available at For any inquiries, please contact the embassy on [email protected]