Syrian President Welcomes Lifting Sanctions
(MENAFN) In a landmark national address, Syrian Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa praised the recent decision by U.S. Leader Donald Trump to end long-imposed sanctions on Syria, describing it as a pivotal moment in the country’s history.
He called the policy shift a “bold” move and framed it as a catalyst for Syria’s revival.
Al-Sharaa acknowledged the path ahead remains challenging but underscored the significance of this development.
“The road ahead is still long. But today marks the beginning of serious work, and with it, the rise of modern Syria,” he affirmed during his speech on Wednesday.
He commended Trump’s action as a “courageous decision that laid the foundations for regional stability,” emphasizing its impact on the broader Middle East.
The Syrian leader also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to Syria’s allies in the region, highlighting Turkey’s consistent support.
He applauded Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his enduring solidarity, noting, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stood by the Syrian people, and his country has shouldered a great deal over the past 14 years.”
Turning to the global economic arena, al-Sharaa extended an open invitation to potential investors.
“We welcome all investors — from our fellow citizens at home and abroad, as well as from our Arab brothers, Turkish partners, and friends around the world — and we invite them to take advantage of the available opportunities across various sectors,” he said, signaling a new era of openness and economic reconstruction.
Firmly rejecting any notions of national fragmentation, al-Sharaa asserted Syria’s unity. “We will neither allow the division of Syria, nor will we give space to the former regime’s narratives aimed at fragmenting our people,” he declared, drawing a line against divisive rhetoric.
He concluded by reinforcing Syria’s commitment to inclusivity, stating that the nation is home to people of all backgrounds.
“Syria belongs to all Syrians of all sects and ethnicities, and to everyone living on this blessed land. Coexistence is our historical legacy,” he emphasized, invoking a vision of harmony and collective national identity.
