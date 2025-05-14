Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
S&P says its rating action reflects Hikma’s good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics (File photo)

S&P Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Senior Notes To 'BBB'


2025-05-14 11:16:29
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) and its $500 million notes outstanding due on July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook.

S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma's good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics, according to a Hikma statement.

CFO of Hikma Khalid Nabilsi said:“I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”

MENAFN14052025000028011005ID1109551300

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search