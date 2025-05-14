Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market To Hit USD 2.3 Billion By 2035, Driven By Demand For Sustainable Food Packaging FMI

Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market

Japan's greaseproof paper market grows with rising bento demand, eco-packaging trends, and a strong focus on food safety, quality, and presentation.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, with an estimated market value of USD 1.3 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, and reaching approximately USD 2.3 billion by 2035. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and effective food packaging solutions, particularly within the bakery, confectionery, and food service industries.Greaseproof paper sheets are specialised products designed to resist grease and oil penetration. These sheets serve a crucial role in food packaging and cooking by preventing food from sticking to surfaces while keeping it fresh. Available in various thicknesses and sizes, greaseproof paper sheets cater to diverse applications in the food industry.The growing emphasis on hygiene, convenience, and sustainable packaging solutions is driving the adoption of greaseproof paper sheets. As consumers seek eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and other non-biodegradable packaging materials, greaseproof paper is emerging as a preferred choice.Unlock Growth Potential – Request Your Sample Now and Explore Market Opportunities!Expanding Applications in the Food IndustryGreaseproof paper sheets are extensively used in food packaging and cooking applications due to their ability to resist grease and oil. These sheets play a crucial role in maintaining food freshness and hygiene, preventing leakage and ensuring a clean eating experience. Bakeries, restaurants, fast-food chains, and home kitchens are some of the key consumers driving demand for greaseproof paper sheets.Key Takeaways From the Greaseproof Paper Sheets Market.The 40 to 80 GSM segment is expected to account for about 35% of the market share in 2025, as it offers a good balance of strength and flexibility..Unbleached greaseproof paper sheets are projected to capture 59% of the market share in 2025, due to their natural appearance and eco-friendly appeal..The leading end use for greaseproof paper is expected to be in ready-to-eat meals, with a market share of 59% in 2025..The growth of the greaseproof paper market in the USA is expected to be driven by the rising demand for food delivery services, contributing 3.5% to the market..China's greaseproof paper market is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by the booming food delivery industry, with a projected market share of 8.0%..In India, the growth of the greaseproof paper market is attributed to the expanding food service sector, contributing 8.1% to the market..Japan's unique food culture is expected to foster growth in its greaseproof paper market, with an expected market share of 4.8%..Germany's greaseproof paper market is projected to expand as consumers increasingly focus on sustainability, contributing 4.3% to the market.Dive Into Innovation – Explore our Paper Packaging Industry Analysis to uncover groundbreaking insights and unlock new growth opportunities.Growing Adoption in Home Baking and DIY Cooking TrendsThe rise of home baking and DIY cooking trends has significantly boosted the demand for greaseproof paper sheets. As more consumers engage in homemade baking, meal prepping, and artisanal food production, the need for non-stick, easy-to-use, and heat-resistant paper has increased.The availability of pre-cut sheets in various sizes and thicknesses allows home users to conveniently use them for baking cookies, pastries, bread, and roasted dishes. With the growing influence of social media-driven food culture, an increasing number of hobbyist bakers and culinary influencers are promoting the use of high-quality baking essentials, further stimulating market demand.Health and Safety Regulations Driving Product QualityHealth and safety standards in the food industry are becoming stricter, necessitating the use of safe and non-toxic packaging materials. Greaseproof paper manufacturers are focusing on compliance with FDA, EU, and other global food safety standards, ensuring their products do not contain harmful chemicals or toxic substances.Competitive Landscape: Greaseproof Paper Sheets MarketThe greaseproof paper industry is competitive, with many established firms as well as new competitors striving for market share. Brand experience and reputation enable historic brands to produce high-quality products that meet consumer safety and sustainability requirements in large quantities. There is a clear trend toward eco-friendly materials, and many companies are responding with green packaging options.Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report!Key Players.Nordic Paper AS.Georgia-Pacific Corp..Ahlstrom Munksjo Oyj.McNarin Packaging.SIMPAC Inc.KRPA Holding CZ a.s..Napco National.Twin Rivers Paper Company.Fulton International Industry Limited.Ahlstrom-Munksjö OyjGreaseproof Papersheet Market SegmentationThe greaseproof paper sheets market is divided into basis weight, product type, end use, and region.By Basis Weight:By basis weight, the market is sub-segmented into below 40 GSM, 40 to 80 GSM, and above 980 GSMBy Product Type:By product type, the market is sub-segmented into bleached, and unbleachedBy End Use:By end use, the market is sub-segmented into bakery & confectionary, ready-to-eat meal, fresh produce, and other food productsBy Region:By Region, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's Related Ongoing Coverage in the Packaging Domain:Shredded paper filler market shall remain at USD 2,786 million in the year 2025 and could potentially reach USD 5,846 million in 2035 at a compound annual growth rate of 7.7% for the period between 2025 and 2035. -The Yogurt Packaging Market will grow to USD 26,944.8 million in 2025 and project future growth to USD 41,844.4 million by 2035 accompanied by a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2025 to 2035. -The glass spice jars market was valued at over USD 5,722.1 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8,886.2 million by 2035, growing with a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. -The pulp roll cradle market is valued at USD 242.6 million, as of 2024. By the end of 2034, the industry valuation is slated to surpass USD 326.1 million. -The global washi tapes market is currently valued at USD 15.7 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5%. Owing to the advances in packaging the market is likely to propel to USD 24.3 Billion by 2033. -About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: ...Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+ +91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.