Stoneking Armor Launches Nationwide To Help Homeowners Protect Sprinklers, Landscape Lights, And Outdoor Fixtures From Damage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boynton Beach, Florida, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stoneking Armor, a Florida-based home innovation company, today announced the launch of its flagship product designed to safeguard outdoor landscape features from damage caused by lawn maintenance equipment and foot traffic. Now available on Amazon.com, and the company's website the product brings a fresh solution to a common problem faced by homeowners, contractors, and landscaping professionals.

Stoneking Armor protecting sprinklers and landscape lights



Invented by Katrina Stoneking, the protective device was originally conceived to prevent damage to her own yard's fixtures, after not being able to continue yard work due to health complications, After getting back on her feet, she still wasn't able to mow, trim or cut down trees, but she still has a love for all things lawn and outdoors. Today, that idea has evolved into a full-scale product engineered to withstand the rigors of everyday lawn care and reduce unnecessary replacement costs due to broken sprinklers, crushed solar lights, or severed electrical lines.

The Origin of Innovation

“I was seeing broken sprinklers, torn wires, and snapped lights almost every week,” said Katrina Stoneking, inventor and co-owner of Stoneking Armor.“I looked everywhere for something that could protect them, but I couldn't find a solution that actually worked-so I created one.”

Driven by necessity and a DIY spirit, Stoneking went through several design iterations, experimenting with materials and layouts. The final version of Stoneking Armor delivers a simple yet highly effective method of protecting key landscape components with a modular, durable, and unobtrusive design.

Versatility for Modern Outdoor Spaces

Stoneking Armor is more than just a sprinkler guard. It's a multi-use outdoor barrier system that can be placed around a variety of yard features, including solar and wired landscape lights, irrigation heads, mailboxes, edging, young trees, and garden décor. Each unit is designed to absorb and deflect impact from lawn mowers, trimmers, and foot traffic while blending into the surrounding environment.

The product also functions as a camping tent stake trip deterrent, a feature that has drawn attention from outdoor enthusiasts and event planners seeking practical ways to enhance safety in low-visibility conditions.

Stoneking Armor can be installed individually or linked together to create customized protective zones. Its tool-free assembly and repositionable form make it ideal for garden DIY users, homeowners managing their own lawn upkeep, or professional landscapers looking for quick solutions on the job.

Built to Last, Designed to Blend In

One of the brand's primary values is durability. Stoneking Armor is made in the United States from high-strength, weather-resistant materials that hold up under harsh conditions. Each unit is made from 100% recycled plastic and is also 100% recyclable, supporting eco-conscious landscaping. Unlike makeshift solutions that degrade quickly or interfere with aesthetics, this product is engineered for performance without disrupting curb appeal.

Each piece is manufactured to be UV-stable, impact-resistant, and structurally reinforced to endure repeated contact with lawn equipment. Its neutral design ensures it complements any yard layout, whether minimalist or ornamental.

“We wanted something that looked clean, performed well, and didn't require special tools or skills to install,” Stoneking said.“This is a real solution for real people who want their yards to look good and last.”

Filling a Gap in Home Improvement

The introduction of Stoneking Armor comes at a time when homeowners are investing more time and resources in maintaining their outdoor spaces. Landscaping is now one of the fastest-growing categories in the home improvement sector, with DIY landscaping projects, smart irrigation, and solar lighting systems becoming increasingly common.

With the rise in such enhancements, the risk of damage from routine maintenance has also grown, making Stoneking Armor a relevant and needed addition to today's lawn care toolkit.

In addition to residential applications, the product has seen interest from property managers, municipal groundskeepers, and schools seeking low-maintenance solutions for preserving outdoor infrastructure.

A Female-Founded, Family-Owned Brand

Stoneking Armor is proudly female-founded, family-owned, and made in the USA. The product is patent pending and trademarked. From initial design to final production, every step of development has been driven by Stoneking's commitment to functional, accessible solutions.

The product embodies a growing movement of women-led innovation in the home and lawn care industries. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and product integrity, Stoneking Armor represents not just a tool but a practical extension of home stewardship.

Now Available Across Major Retail Channels

Stoneking Armor can be ordered through multiple e-commerce platforms, providing convenient access to homeowners and contractors nationwide. Purchasing options include:

Official Site:

About Stoneking Armor

Based in Boynton Beach, Florida, Stoneking Armor is a home and landscape product company focused on innovative solutions for protecting outdoor fixtures. Founded by Katrina Stoneking, the brand offers U.S.-made products tailored to help homeowners safeguard their landscaping investments from damage caused by equipment or environmental factors.









CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Stoneking Armor Contact Person: Katrina Sorensen Stoneking Email: ... Phone: +1 561 501 0667 Country: United States Website: