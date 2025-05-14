Harley-Davidson Shareholders Elect All Of The Company's Director Nominees At Annual Meeting

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (the "Company" or "Harley-Davidson") (NYSE: HOG ) today announced that the preliminary results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") indicate that Harley-Davidson shareholders have elected all of Harley-Davidson's Director nominees.

Based on preliminary results, the elected Directors are:



Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO

Norman Thomas Linebarger, Presiding Director

Troy Alstead, Director

James Duncan Farley, Jr., Director

Lori Flees, Director

Allan Golston, Director

Sara Levinson, Director

Rafeh Masood, Director Maryrose Sylvester, Director

Tom Linebarger, Harley-Davidson's Presiding Director, said, "On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their trust and support. We appreciate the valuable perspectives and feedback our shareholders have provided leading up to our Annual Meeting, and we look forward to continuing to engage going forward. The Board remains committed to executing its duties in the best interest of all the Company's shareholders."

Preliminary voting also indicated that shareholders voted in favor of all other proposals submitted for a vote at the Annual Meeting. Final results will be tabulated and certified by the independent inspector of elections and reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Media

FGS Global

Stephen Pettibone/Kelsey Markovich/Bryan Locke/Danielle Berg

[email protected]

Investors

Shawn Collins

[email protected]

(414) 343-8002

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in LiveWire Group, Inc., the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson and livewire.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical or current fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding expectations regarding future results of operations and financial position of the Company including, without limitation, with respect to shareholder value; advancement of the Hardwire strategic plan and executive succession and leadership decisions, including expected results thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the time the statements are made as well as the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are likely to cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "forecasts," "seeks," "sees," "should," "feels," "commits," "assumes," "envisions," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or words of similar meaning. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below, and others are listed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and in Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2025, and in the Company's other subsequent reports filed with the SEC, including, among others, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers should consider these factors in evaluating, and should not place undue reliance on, the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are first made in this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after such time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to execute its business plans and strategies, including without limitation the Hardwire strategic plan; manage supply chain and logistics issues; manage the impact, and predict potential further impacts, of new, reinstated or adjusted tariffs on the Company; accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions, interest rates, and geopolitical environments, and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; maintain and enhance the value of the Harley-Davidson brand; manage through changes in general economic and business conditions; develop and successfully introduce products, services and experiences; realize the expected business benefits from LiveWire operating as a separate business of the Company; and retain and attract talented employees and leadership; and uncertainties regarding actions that have been taken and may in the future be taken by H Partners Management, LLC in furtherance of its campaign relating to the Company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders and potential costs and management distraction attendant thereto.

