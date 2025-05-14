Goodwill Industries Of Dallas Announces Grand Opening Of New Store And Donation Drop-Off Center

Mark Your Calendars: Grand Opening of Goodwill Industries of Dallas' Latest Location

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dallas, TX – May 14, 2025 – Goodwill Industries of Dallas is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location, a state-of-the-art store and donation drop-off center, set to open its doors on June 5, 2025. This store is the non-profit's 19th location in its eight-county service area and represents Goodwill's mission-integrated social enterprise that is dedicated to helping people with barriers recognize and reach their full potential through the power of a job.The new store, located at 3621 North Josey Lane, Carrollton, TX 75007, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors looking to find a new home for their donated goods and for families and treasure hunters looking for affordable, quality goods, including clothing, household items, and electronics. The donation drop-off center will feature a drive-thru and online receipt process, making it easier than ever to donate gently used items with convenience and confidence that each donation has a 100% local impact."We are thrilled to open a second store here in Carrollton, which reflects our ongoing dedication to helping the environment through the reuse and recycling of the community's generous donations and to helping individuals through our mission of changing lives, one job at a time,” said Tim Heis, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of Dallas.“Every purchase made, and every item donated directly supports our free career training and job placement programs, making a tangible difference in the lives of many.”The grand opening celebration will kick off at 9:00 AM on June 5th, featuring special promotions, refreshments, and family-friendly activities. Members of the community are invited to join us in celebrating this significant milestone in Goodwill's mission to empower North Texas to achieve their life goals by providing the tools and resources needed.Goodwill Industries of Dallas has been committed to its mission for over 100 years, providing workforce development training, programs, and support services for individuals facing barriers to employment. With this new location, Goodwill aims to expand its impact and continue fostering economic independence within the community.For more information about the grand opening event, donation guidelines, or Goodwill's programs and services, please visit goodwilldallas.About Goodwill Dallas:Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to changing lives, one job at a time. Since 1923, it has served the Dallas community by providing opportunities, training, and employment services to individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Today, it helps people in eight counties across North Texas, including Dallas, Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro, Rains, Rockwall, and parts of Collin and Denton counties build skills, find jobs, and reach their full potential through its donated goods business, workforce development services, and other social enterprise models. Goodwill's no-cost, individualized job training and placement program, coupled with its community resource and referral services, ensures job seekers receive the support and guidance they need to succeed. When North Texans donate to Goodwill Dallas, they provide an opportunity for individuals and their families to earn a living wage, build stronger communities,

