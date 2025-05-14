Classwallet Adds Talent, Experience To Leadership Team To Expand Operations, Drive Growth

MIAMI, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassWallet , the nation's leading digital wallet company for public funds, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team to scale its operations for additional growth, and accelerate the impact and efficiency of distributing billions of dollars in public funds to American communities.

Effective May 1, ClassWallet Founder Jamie Rosenberg assumed the role as the company's Executive Chairman, where he will continue to spearhead company strategy and vision, industry partnerships and new business ventures. Stephen Lindeman, who has served as ClassWallet's Chief Operating Officer since 2023, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

"Steve is the right executive at the right time for our growing organization," Rosenberg said. "He knows our customers and their needs, and is an exceptional leader to support our incredible employees and their success. I'm excited to continue working hand in hand with him on the next phase of our growth, particularly at a time when the demand for digital wallet technology in the public sector has never been greater."

In addition to Lindeman being named CEO, ClassWallet's leadership expansion includes the following promotions and additions to the executive leadership team:



Brian Levin (former CFO, Onbe) has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.



Eric Knobloch (former VP of SLED East, Splunk) was promoted from Senior Vice President of Sales and Government Relations to Chief Revenue Officer.



Kristie Matheson (former VP of PMO Corporate Programs, Billtrust) was promoted from Head of Client Success to Senior Vice President of Operations and has joined the executive leadership team.



Kathryn Martin (former Legal Counsel, CyberArk; Corporate Counsel, insightsoftware) has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Legal Counsel.

Christy Green (former EVP of Global Services, Billtrust) joined as Vice President of Product and Engineering.

"I am thrilled for what's ahead at ClassWallet, and looking forward to collaborating with our world-class leadership team to impact the lives of students and citizens across the country," Lindeman said. "With Jamie's continued direction and the expanded capacity of the ClassWallet leadership team, I'm confident 2025 will continue to be a remarkable year for our company. This is a very exciting time for ClassWallet."

About ClassWallet

ClassWallet is the leading digital wallet for public funds. A pioneer in financial and government technology, ClassWallet's technology is used by public agencies across 35 states to maximize the positive impact of public funding on people's lives. Since 2014, the ClassWallet platform has been used to deliver more than $4.5 billion in public funds to millions of citizens and has helped clients achieve the highest standards of program integrity and efficiency. With customer loyalty and satisfaction exceeding some of the world's largest brands, ClassWallet was recognized by J.D. Power in 2024 for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience" for Phone Support. ClassWallet is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and ranks as the 88th fastest-growing software company on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

