Estate Property Services Ltd. Wins The 2025 Quality Business Award For The Best Property Management In Caledon, Ontario

CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Property Management in Caledon, Ontario has been awarded to Estate Property Services Ltd. This recognition honours Estate Property Services for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Estate Property Services Ltd. is a leading property management company in Caledon, recognized for its high-quality services. Estate Property Services is a professional landscaping and property maintenance services business. The owner of Estate Property Services, Cameron Clewes, and his dedicated, hardworking crew improve the appearance of their clients' properties. Estate Property Services always do quality work and they never sub-contract out their services. Some of the property services provided by Estate Property Services include: window cleaning; gutter cleaning; power washing; junk removal and demolition; moving and delivery services; fences; decks; sheds; and concrete sealing. Estate Property Services also provide landscaping services such as: hardscaping; softscaping; flowerbed design and sodding; shrub and hedge trimming; gardening; weed removal; flower planting; spring clean-ups; fall clean-ups; and soil, stone, and mulch delivery. Proudly serving Caledon, Mono Mills, Glen Williams, Mississauga, Orangeville, Cheltenham, Halton, Terra Cotta, Inglewood, Kleinberg, Brampton, Bolton, and Georgetown, Estate Property Services is dedicated to delivering excellent services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Estate Property Services stood out as a reliable company in the property management sector. Known for its professional, experienced and friendly team, Estate Property Services has earned a strong reputation within their community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Estate Property Services' communication and exceptional service:“This is the second year we have used this company for a spring garden clean up of a huge garden...their work is meticulous..arrived on time with a crew and did an amazing job..left the property in pristine condition..absolutely excellent..highly recommend."“5 Stars – Exceptional Landscaping Services! I couldn't be happier with the work done by Mr. Cameron! From the very beginning, his team was professional, punctual, clean, and incredibly detail-oriented. They completely transformed the back yard at my house and cottage into a beautiful, functional space that I now love spending time in. The cottage was a very challenging space because of the aggressive sloping backyard. I attached photos of his work to prove the quality but the photos still don't do it justice. What really stood out was their ability to take my vision and bring it to life-even better than I imagined. Whether it was the lush greenery, clean edging, or flawless hardscaping, decking every part of the project was handled with care and precision. Communication was clear throughout the entire process, and they finished on time and within budget. I've already received so many compliments from neighbors! If you're looking for a landscaping company that delivers top-tier results with friendly, reliable service, look no further. Highly recommended!"“Cameron and his team do some of the best work out there! They are friendly, professional, reliable and efficient. Will definitely be calling them out again to help with my yard!"“Reached out to Cameron and his team over a weekend - he was at our place by the following Tuesday morning to provide a quote, and began work a week later. It was a surprise for my spouse while away on a business trip, so Cameron's team worked around when my husband was away to facilitate this. The team was at my place by 6am both days, and worked straight through in order to get everything done on time. Massive clean up of a farm property, stump grinding, tree removal, drainage and flowerbeds around perimeter of house. I will most certainly be using Cameron and his team for future projects! Young crew, and more professional than most I've dealt with over the years. Amazing work."The Estate Property Services team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding property management services for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. For more information about Estate Property Services, please visit the company's website .Contact:Quality Business Awards

Estate Property Services Ltd.

+1 647-237-5747

