Deyaar Delivers Strong Start To The Year With AED 119.8 Million Net Profit Before Tax In Q1 2025, Up 54% Yoy



Net profit before tax for Q1 2025 amounted to AED 119. 8 million, a significant growth from AED 77.6 million in Q1 2024.

Revenue for the three-month period ending March 2025 reached AED 433 million, compared to AED 327.8 million for the period ending in March 2024, reflecting a 32% YoY increase. Earnings per share increased from 1.67 fils in Q1 2024 to 2.58 fils in Q1 2025.

Dubai, UAE – May 2025: Deyaar Development PJSC (“Deyaar”), a leading real estate developer and service provider in Dubai, UAE, has reported a strong start to the year, with a YoY increase in its Q1 2025 profits compared to the same period in 2024. This was announced today in a filing with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), where Deyaar's shares are traded.

Deyaar's net profit before corporate tax for the three-month period ending 31March 2025 surged to AED 119.8 million, reflecting a remarkable 54% YoY increase from AED 77.6 million in the same period of 2024. The company also saw strong growth in revenue, which reached AED 433 million in Q1 2025, representing a 32% rise compared to AED 327.8 million in Q1 2024.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, said:“Our positive financial results for Q1 2025 reflect by Deyaar's long-term strategic vision that has positioned us as a trusted and preferred developer in the UAE's dynamic real estate landscape. The consistent growth that we are experiencing stems directly from our well-planned project launches and our ability to identify emerging opportunities across the emirates. Our February launch of AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain, our first residential venture in this picturesque emirate, has allowed us to bring Deyaar's distinctive approach to quality and community-centered living to new markets. We are also pleased to announce that we are committed to launching remarkable projects in the upcoming months, which will further enhance our mission and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders”

He added:“The UAE's visionary leadership continues to foster a globally competitive real estate sector, which has maintained investor confidence in long-term capital appreciation. We are witnessing a significant transition from renting to ownership, focusing on quality over quantity and aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. Deyaar is well positioned to deliver on investor demand with our projects that meet both current and future market needs. Our talented team remains focused on adapting, innovating, and exceeding expectations, ensuring sustainable growth.”

Looking ahead, Deyaar continues its journey of transformation and success, anchored by a diversified portfolio and a strategic focus on selective projects. The company's firm dedication to quality remains paramount, ensuring that it consistently meets and exceeds the expectations of its customers and stakeholders.

Listed on the Dubai Financial Market and majority-owned by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), Deyaar is one of Dubai's leading developers, with real estate ventures spanning key growth corridors and prime locations within the emirate. Over the past two decades, Deyaar has delivered an extensive portfolio of commercial and residential properties, all offering the highest levels of service and quality.