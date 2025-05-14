403
Kuwait PM Congratulates UAE Pres. On Assumption Of Power Anniversary
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the third anniversary of his assumption of power. (end)
