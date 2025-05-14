International Tennis Hall Of Fame Unveils Newly Renovated Museum

The International Tennis Hall of Fame has unveiled renovations to its Museum in Newport, Rhode Island.

Introducing a New Symbol of Hall of Fame Induction: The Cast Racquet

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today reopened its Museum following a multimillion-dollar renovation and unveiled a new symbol to define Hall of Fame membership for years to come. The transformation honors the sport's history, celebrates the legacies of its champions and contributors and redefines the guest experience with new state-of-the-art technology.The Museum renovations were highlighted by the reimagining of the Hall of Famers Gallery and the Celebration Gallery, two areas that celebrate the sport's history and take visitors on an immersive journey through the decades. The Hall of Famers Gallery is a unique space honoring every Hall of Famer who has received the ultimate honor in tennis with a new symbol of induction: a cast racquet. The Celebration Gallery, through unique artifacts, tells the stories of how each generation inspired the next and showcases the Inspirational Legacies AR Experience, an augmented reality sculpture engaging fans of all ages.“We are ecstatic to unveil these innovative, interactive spaces in the Museum and are grateful to those who partnered with us to preserve the history of the game and accomplish these renovations,” said Dan Faber, Chief Executive Officer, ITHF.“We cannot wait to welcome fans from around the world to Newport and our facility to celebrate tennis history and honor some of the sport's most transformative champions.”The ITHF held a press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony today with Hall of Famers, donors, sponsors and local and state government officials, including Governor Dan McKee, in attendance.The project was funded by a portion of the $12M Tennis Forever Capital Campaign, which began in 2018; these were the first renovations to the Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame since 2015.Additional areas updated include:. The Majors, presented by Rolex, an interactive journey through the majors narrated by Roger Federer.. The Newport Tennis Traditions Gallery, celebrating the origins of tennis in Newport and its connection to the US Open, featuring the US Open trophies.. The opening of a Legends Lounge, a space for donors and Hall of Famers to gather while in Newport.. An updated Welcome Center, newly renovated Bellevue Boutique and new Museum Store.. A renovated Court Tennis Viewing Gallery, which details the history and development of racquet sports and overlooks one of just 49 court tennis facilities worldwide.As part of the ITHF's goal to display unique and contemporary items that represent tennis history in the making, some of the magnificent artifacts that will be shown to guests in the reimagined Celebration Gallery include:. A "Statement CoolMax" shirt and shorts worn by eight-time Major winner Andre Agassi.. Madison Keys' outfit from her maiden major singles title earlier this year at the Australian Open.. Jannik Sinner's racquet from the 2024 US Open Men's Singles Championship where he won his second major.. Umpire's scorecard from the 1968 match between Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall at the first-ever Open Era tournament.The Hall of Famers Gallery will feature a Class of 2025 tribute exhibit from this year's inductees, Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Bryan. Sharapova and the Bryan Brothers will be honored during an Induction Celebration taking place the weekend August 21-23, 2025. Tickets are available now at tennisfame.Sharapova's dresses from her 2004 Wimbledon, 2006 US Open and 2012 Roland-Garros titles will all be on display, along with her iconic“Lemon Frost” colorway from her semifinal appearance at Roland-Garros in 2011.Artifacts from the Bryan brothers' legendary careers that are on display include their Men's Doubles Championship trophies from the 2013 Australian Open, 2013 Roland-Garros, 2013 Wimbledon, 2012 US Open and 2003 Roland-Garros. The 2012 London Olympics Gold Medal will also be available for guests to view as this accomplishment completed their Career Golden Slam.The Museum at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is open seven days a week (Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To purchase tickets and find more information, visit: .

Megan Erbes

International Tennis Hall of Fame

+1 401-849-3990

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.