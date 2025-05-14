Qatar Offers Secure, Compelling Proposition For Global Businesses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bolstered by more than 80 double taxation and investment protection agreements, Qatar offers a secure and compelling proposition for global businesses seeking scale and cross-border access

In an interview with The Peninsula Muhannad Mukahall, CEO and Head of Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, Qatar at Standard Chartered highlighted Qatar's pro-business environment for international investors and businesses seeking long-term opportunity. He also touched on the recent visit of the Hong Kong delegation to Qatar.

The Hong Kong-Qatar corridor has emerged as a crucial conduit, not just linking Asia with Africa and the Middle East but also significantly enhancing trade, knowledge exchange, and investment between these rapidly developing regions.

“To further showcase our global network capabilities, Standard Chartered, being the leading international bank in Qatar, hosted a high-level networking luncheon on the sidelines of the visit to welcome the delegation to Qatar, showcase the country, and the bank's international trade corridors, which align with the objectives of the visit,” he said.

Mukahall added,“We are well-placed for companies to leverage this corridor and access Qatar and the wider Gulf, which is expected to continue to grow as a market. As part of the visit, Standard Chartered Hong Kong also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fosun International Limited in Qatar to jointly explore business opportunities in the Middle East.”



Qatar's strategic geographic position, bridging the East and West, combined with its world-class logistics infrastructure, makes it the ideal gateway for the Hong Kong–Middle East business corridor.

As the first bank in Qatar, Standard Chartered has been embedded in the nation's economic fabric for decades.“We have played a pivotal role in facilitating trade and infrastructure development. Today, with our global footprint and deep regional expertise, we are uniquely positioned to support clients looking to capitalise on the growing trade, investment, and knowledge exchange between Hong Kong and the wider Middle East.”

“Qatar's role in the Belt and Road Initiative and its efforts to foster a diversified, innovation-led economy further underscore its value as the ideal hub to anchor this fast-growing corridor,” he added.

Commenting about Qatar's readiness to host high-level business diplomacy events, Mukahall noted Qatar has consistently demonstrated its capability to host high-level business diplomacy, thanks to its stable political environment, progressive economic policies, and world-class infrastructure.

Events like the Web Summit Qatar, Doha Forum, and Qatar Economic Forum have underscored the country's ability to convene global leaders and facilitate impactful dialogue on innovation, sustainability, and cross-border investment.

He said,“There is a strong appetite among Qatari businesses to explore international partnerships, and likewise, global investors are increasingly recognising the unique advantages Qatar offers. Events like this reinforce Qatar's role as a serious player on the global business stage.

“The country's pro-business environment, liberal foreign ownership laws, an efficient legal framework, and competitive regulatory, tax, and immigration policies also attract international businesses. Additionally, its economic strength, reflected in an average growth rate of 6% over the past 15 years, positions it as a compelling destination for international investors and businesses seeking long-term opportunity,” Mukahall added.