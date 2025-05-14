Food Firm Opened Plant In Egypt To Cater To Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Present in the Brazilian market since 2021, Delta Brothers , an Egyptian company that sells, is participating in the APAS Show for the third time to reconnect with old customers and strengthen its brand in the country. Founded over two decades ago, it caters tointerested in frozen strawberries and fries.

“The Brazilian demand has grown so much that this year we had to open another factory in Egypt to meet all the orders. After Europe and Russia, Brazil is the destination where we sell the most,” says Delta Brothers managing partner Mostafa Salah.

Egyptian companies exhibit at APAS Show in a space organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber

“Just to give an idea of this growth and the importance of the Brazilian market for Delta, nearly a third, a quarter of our entire strawberry production is sold here.”

Regarding frozen vegetables, Brazil has also shown interest in the company's products from Egypt, but according to Salah, this market is still developing more slowly.

“We face some difficulties because the Brazil actually meets its own domestic product needs. Additionally, frozen vegetables sold in small packaging by European companies, our competition, make it a bit harder for us to enter,” says Salah.

Despite the competition challenges, the company's co-owner remains confident about continuing to grow its business in the Brazilian market.

“The agreement between Mercosur and Egypt gives us many advantages, and next year it will improve even more. In September 2026, when the import tariff will be nearly eliminated, we expect to increase the number of our Brazilian clients,” says Salah.

Unlike many companies that focus their sales in Brazil's Southeast region, Delta Brothers is concentrating its efforts on serving distributors in the Center-West and Northeast.

“There is a large market in these regions. We are even mapping these areas to better serve buyers from the Northeast and Center-West,” adds Salah, co-owner of Delta Brothers.

In addition to Brazil, the company also sells to other Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

Delta Brothers is exhibiting at the APAS Show at a booth organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) alongside other Egyptian companies, as well as firms from the United Arab Emirates and Tunisia.

Report by Rebecca Vettore, in collaboration with ANBA

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



