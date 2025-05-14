Nxgencomm Demonstrates Advanced 5G Network Relay Capabilities At Project Convergence Capstone 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Advanced 5G Relay Demonstrated

- David Gross, Director Product Marketing

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NxGenComm (NXG) today announced the successful demonstration of its enhanced M5NS Joint Communications Platform at Project Convergence Capstone 2025 held at Fort Irwin. Building on last year's achievements, NxGenComm showcased breakthrough capabilities in seamless connectivity between separate 5G private network bubbles.

NxGenComm has advanced its Software Defined Platform (SDP) with new relay functionality that addresses critical multi-domain operational challenges.

Key Technical Achievements:

.Advanced 5G Relay: Successfully demonstrated seamless connectivity between two distinct 5G private network bubbles, enabling expanded coverage with minimal infrastructure through its early stage IAB

.Enhanced Interoperability: Maintained continuous connectivity with diverse communication technologies including Starlink, Viasat, and various MANET systems

.Reduced SWAP: Further optimized Size, Weight, and Power requirements for tactical deployment scenarios

.Network Resilience: Demonstrated autonomous failover capabilities ensuring uninterrupted communications in contested environments

"Our enhanced M5NS platform represents a significant advancement in tactical network deployment capabilities," said David Gross, Director Product Marketing at NxGenComm. "The seamless connectivity between network bubbles enables unprecedented flexibility for warfighters operating in complex environments."

Platform Capabilities:

.Multi-waveform support in a single power-efficient platform

.Enhanced spectrum flexibility for contested environments

.Advanced network visualization and management tools

.Quick-deploy network configuration for rapid field setup

.Compatibility with standard military and commercial devices

The platform continues to support integration with various RF front-ends and antennas, and works seamlessly with devices from major manufacturers including Samsung, Apple, and Sierra Wireless, alongside specialized military equipment.

About NxGenComm's Participation in Project Convergence Capstone 2025

NxGenComm's participation in Project Convergence Capstone 2025 builds on its previous successful demonstration in 2024. The company's M5NS SDP continues to evolve according to its development roadmap, which now includes advanced 5G relay capabilities, enhanced DoD waveform integration, and improved RF environment sensing. These advancements further validate NxGenComm's commitment to addressing the complex and dynamic communication needs of modern military operations.

Availability and Contact

For more information, please contact ... or visit .

About NxGenComm

Based in the Research Triangle Park area in Morrisville, North Carolina, NxGenComm designs and develops end-to-end multi-standard, frequency band agnostic, wireless network solutions for multiple verticals. NxGenComm provides high-performance network infrastructure solutions for demanding use cases that require unique architectures, incorporating tiered levels of autonomous capability and intelligence from the device to the cloud.

