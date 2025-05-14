Whoopi Goldberg To Participate In Fireside Chat At CMB, Launching Hemp-Derived Beverage “Whoop-Tea”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Cannabis Means Business (CMB) Trade Show and Conference Takes Place June 4-5 at the Javits Center in New York

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Means Business (CMB) is thrilled to announce that Whoopi Goldberg -Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winning entertainer and entrepreneur-will take the stage at CMB 2025 , happening June 4–5 at the Javits Center in New York City , to launch her new hemp-derived beverage, Whoop-Tea .

Goldberg will sit down with CNBC's Tim Seymour on Wednesday, June 4 , for an exclusive conversation in the Special Events Area on the CMB exhibit floor. The discussion will dive into the fast-rising cannabis beverage market and the vision behind Whoop-Tea , her collaboration with leading cannabis beverage brand Pure Genesis .

“I wanted to create something that's fun, relaxing, and brings people together-without the hangover,” said Whoopi Goldberg .“Whoop-Tea is exactly that. It's tea, it's lemonade, it's THC, and it's all about unwinding and enjoying the moment. I'm excited to bring this to CMB and to be part of this incredible shift in wellness culture.”

With the global cannabis beverage market valued at $1.16 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $3 billion this year, the category is one of the fastest-growing segments in cannabis.

Pure Genesis, known for its innovation and mission-driven approach, has partnered with Goldberg to launch Whoop-Tea -a non-alcoholic hemp-derived THC mocktail that blends iced tea and lemonade for a smooth, refreshing experience. Pure Genesis will have a major presence on the CMB exhibit floor and its Co-Founder and CEO, Faye Coleman, will participate in the Women in Cannabis Entrepreneurship Luncheon on Thursday, June 5th. She will share her journey of starting a successful cannabis business in one of the most challenging industries in the world.

“We're thrilled to partner with Whoopi, a cultural icon who shares our passion for quality, community, and breaking stigma,” said Faye Coleman , CEO and Co-Founder of Pure Genesis .“Whoop-Tea represents a new era of cannabis wellness-where the product is elevated, inclusive, and truly enjoyable.”

“Whoop-Tea is what happens when passion meets purpose,” added Priscilla Wynn , Co-Founder of Pure Genesis .“It's a celebration of flavor, culture, and community-and a testament to what's possible when visionary women lead.”

CMB 2025 Highlights with Whoopi Goldberg and Pure Genesis:



Fireside Chat : Whoopi Goldberg in conversation with Tim Seymour, Wednesday, June 4 , Special Events Area. A can't-miss session for trend-spotters and industry leaders.

B2B Networking Bash Sponsorship : Attendees will get to sample Whoop-Tea firsthand, courtesy of Pure Genesis, official sponsor of the B2B Bash on Tuesday, June 3 , at the Yotel. Women in Cannabis Entrepreneurship Luncheon, Thursday, June 5, in the Special Events Area with Faye Coleman, Co-Founder and CEO of Pure Genesis.



“CMB is all about bringing together bold voices and visionary brands to drive the future of cannabis,” said Christine Ianuzzi , CEO of CMB .“Whoopi's involvement, and the launch of Whoop-Tea with Pure Genesis, is the kind of high-impact moment that defines what our event is all about.”

Cannabis Means Business (CMB) is a new vision for the show previously run as CWCBExpo. CMB will offer an expansive exhibit floor and a diverse slate of industry-leading speakers, presenting insightful addresses, educational sessions and workshops designed to address the complexities of operating within the regional, national, and global cannabis marketplace.

In addition, there will be a Cannabis Workforce Job Fair, hosted by the Cannabis Workforce Initiative, and networking events including the B2B Bash and the O2VAPE industry Yacht Party.

Don't miss this landmark moment at the intersection of culture, cannabis, and commerce. Register today for CMB at .

About Cannabis Means Business (CMB)

Cannabis Means Business (CMB), formerly CWCBExpo, is the premier North American trade show and conference for professionals and companies who are serious about growth, innovation and building their business in cannabis. As champions of a responsible, ethical, sustainable and profitable cannabis ecosystem, CMB reflects the vibrancy and complexity of New York City-a global hub for business, innovation and the cannabis supply chain. Visit:

