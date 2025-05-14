TIMBY Specialty Insurance Solutions Launches Warehouse Legal Liability Coverage

New product builds on TIMBY's inland marine insurance offering to support the logistics and transportation sectors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland marine MGU TIMBY Specialty Insurance Solutions today announced the launch of Warehouse Legal Liability Coverage (WHLL), a product tailored specifically for public and contract warehouses that handle third-party property.

With limits up to $5,000,000 per location, the newly launched WHLL product offers coverage beyond just the storage of goods. It offers options covering additional activities modern warehouse operations encounter, including the handling, repacking, and processing of stored goods. Available to TIMBY's appointed agents and brokers, this latest inland marine offering will be backed by A-rated admitted capacity.

Founded by insurance industry veteran and inland marine specialist Tyler Van Spanje and supported by Mission Underwriters, TIMBY offers both admitted and non-admitted coverage for the transportation, logistics, energy, and construction industries throughout the United States. TIMBY launched in June 2021 with transportation-focused coverage, including auto physical damage and motor truck legal liability for motor carriers. This coverage was then quickly followed by the expansion into the construction sector with contractor's equipment coverage. Growing on the initial success of these products, the MGU is now expanding its offerings to include a wider range of inland marine products and capabilities, with WHLL being the next to market.

"Building on TIMBY's initial success in the inland marine market, the launch of warehouse legal liability represents the continuation of our foray into the transportation logistics space – a key strategic step toward our mission to provide the best solutions for our distribution partners," said Van Spanje, TIMBY's Chief Executive Officer & Founder. "Leveraging technology that streamlines the underwriting process and accelerates our distribution capabilities, our warehouse legal liability offering is the perfect marriage of tech capabilities and traditional underwriting."

Target industries for the coverage include public and contract warehouse operations engaged in the business of storing others' property for a fee, including handling and processing operations. "E-commerce packaging and repackaging exposures are constantly changing, and now, with increasing concerns about supply chain risk, many companies may be stockpiling more products than they previously stored – increasing potential liability exposures. It's essential that brokers speak with their insureds to ensure they have appropriate coverage for the goods stored in their warehouse facilities, and that's exactly what our warehouse legal liability product is designed to provide."

Founded in 2021, TIMBY Specialty Insurance Solutions offers best in class coverage solutions for the Transportation, Logistics, Energy, and Construction industries, including Motor Truck Cargo, Warehouse Legal Liability, Contractor's Equipment, and an ever-expanding suite of inland marine specialty coverages. Written on A.M. Best 'A-' rated paper, TIMBY's products are built to provide superior data driven insurance solutions with a personal touch. To learn more, visit .

Mission Underwriters is a technology-driven property and casualty underwriting platform that provides opportunities to entrepreneurial underwriting teams, primarily in the commercial lines segment. To learn how to launch your own program with Mission, visit missionunderwriters.

