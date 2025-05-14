(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zurich: 14 May 2025 PRESS RELEASE Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG

All proposals, as recommended by the Board of Directors, were approved with large majorities Chairman and all members of the Board of Directors re-elected At the Annual General Meeting held on 14 May 2025, the shareholders of GAM Holding AG approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors. Shareholders who were unable to attend the Annual General Meeting could give their voting instructions to an independent proxy; 83% of the total 1,065,257,891 shares (as registered in the commercial register) were represented in comparison with 53% in 2024. The management report, the annual company's and consolidated financial statements were approved, and shareholders discharged the members of the Board of Directors elected at the AGM on 15 May 2024 and the Group Management Board for the financial year 2024. The compensation report for 2024 was approved in a non-binding consultative vote. Increase in conditional capital and amendment to the Articles of Incorporation approved The Board of Directors proposed an increase in conditional capital and a corresponding amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to meet its obligations under various Board of Director and employee incentive plans. These proposals were approved. Re-elections and elections to the Board of Directors Antoine Spillmann was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Anthony Maarek, Jeremy Smouha, Carlos Esteve, Inès de Dinechin, Anne Empain and Donatella Ceccarelli as members of the Board of Directors. All members of the Board of Directors were elected for a term of office until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2026. Compensation decisions Shareholders also approved all the compensation proposals, including retrospective share-based compensation for the Board of Directors and Group Management Board. Antoine Spillmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said :“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our shareholders for their unwavering trust and support. GAM entered a phase of renewed stability and strategic momentum during 2024 and with the successful conclusion of today's Annual General Meeting and the approval of all proposals, we have made significant strides in our journey towards transformation. As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we remain fully committed to delivering sustainable growth, strong investment performance, and lasting value for our clients, and all our stakeholders.” The complete voting results, biographies of the elected Board of Directors and further information on the Annual General Meeting can be found on the company's website here: . Additional information AGM Portal | 2024 Sustainability Report | GAM corporate calendar For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Magdalena Czyzowska

T +44 (0) 207 917 2508

Media Relations

Colin Bennett

T +44 (0) 207 393 8544

Visit us:

Follow us: X and LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is an independent investment manager that is listed in Switzerland. It is an active, independent global asset manager that delivers distinctive and differentiated investment solutions for its clients across its Investment and Wealth Management Businesses. Its purpose is to protect and enhance its clients' financial future. It attracts and empowers the brightest minds to provide investment leadership, innovation and a positive impact on society and the environment. Total assets under management were CHF 16.3 billion as of 31 December 2024. GAM has global distribution with offices in 14 countries and is geographically diverse with clients in almost every continent. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM Investments was founded in 1983 and its registered office is at Hardstrasse 201 Zurich, 8037 Switzerland. For more information about GAM Investments, please visit

Other Important Information

This release contains or may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”, "estimate", "aim",“project”,“forecast”, "risk",“likely”,“intend”,“outlook”,“should”,“could”, "would",“may”,“might”, "will", "continue", "plan", "probability", "indicative", "seek",“target”,“plan” and other similar expressions are intended to or may identify forward-looking statements.

Any such statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and contingencies subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, projections, guidance, and estimates. Any forward-looking statements in this release are not indications, guarantees, assurances or predictions of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the person making such statements, its affiliates and its and their directors, officers, employees, agents and advisors and may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. You are strongly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and no person accepts or assumes any liability in connection therewith.

This release is not a financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire, exchange or dispose of securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, legal, financial or tax situation and needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, individuals should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, legal, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal, tax and other advice as appropriate for their individual needs and jurisdiction.

Attachment

Results of the Annual General Meeting of GAM Holding AG 2025_En