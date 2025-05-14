NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum Announces Starwood Capital Group’S Barry Sternlicht To Receive Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award On June 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New sponsors including Accor, Hilton, Booking.com, BWH Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott and Morgan Stanley announced

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 47th annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum (NYU IHIF) (formerly NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference), operated by Questex, a leading information services and event company, in partnership with the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) and its Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality , today announces Barry Sternlicht, Chairman & CEO, Starwood Capital Group will receive the Jonathan Tisch Active Citizenship Award. The award celebrates the positive impact and achievements of a leader in the hospitality industry.

“Staying connected and contributing to the community is more important than ever. I believe it's a responsibility we all have," said Jonathan Tisch, Executive Chairman of Loews Hotels & Co. and Chair of NYU IHIF.“Barry has long understood this and has been an impactful leader in the hospitality industry for years. I'm very pleased to present Barry with this award in June.”

Sternlicht will receive the award on June 3 at the NYU International Hospitality Investment Forum, where he will also participate in a conversation with Tisch, covering how his bold thinking, transformative impact, and entrepreneurial spirit has left a lasting mark on hospitality investment.

The NYU IHIF will deliver unparalleled thought leadership through keynotes, general sessions, workshops and networking events. Top industry executives from CEOs of hotel brands to various investment and real estate executives will discuss the latest trends, economic influences, and projections. The NYU IHIF takes place on June 1-3, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis in NYC.

NYU IHIF new sponsors include Accor, Hilton, Aimbridge, Ashford, BWH Hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott, Turismo De Portugal, Deloitte, CBRE, Choice, Margaritaville, Walker & Dunlop, Actabl, Paul Hasting, Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia, Aseer Region Development Authority, Jefferies, Berkadia, PwC and Morgan Stanley.

