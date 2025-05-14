Clean Energy Credit Union And Blu Opportunity Partner To Expand Access To Affordable Solar Financing

Blu Opportunity's solar installer-friendly, affordable, no-hidden-fee solar loans.

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Energy Credit Union (Clean Energy CU), the nation's only credit union focused solely on clean energy lending, and Blu Opportunity , a fintech company revolutionizing residential solar financing, have announced a strategic partnership to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for homeowners nationwide.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clean Energy CU will provide a forward flow arrangement for Blu Opportunity, purchasing solar loans originated through Blu Opportunity's innovative platform. This partnership will provide Blu Opportunity with a consistent and reliable source of funding to scale its operations and help more homeowners transition to clean energy.

Borrowers who finance their solar projects through Blu Opportunity under this arrangement will become members of Clean Energy Credit Union, joining a community dedicated to environmental stewardship and gaining access to a range of financial services from a mission-driven institution. Loan approvals will be based on jointly defined credit criteria, leveraging the deep expertise of both organizations in clean energy and financial services.

“Blu Opportunity's transparent business model and network of trusted, high-quality installers-combined with our deep expertise in green lending and competitive rates -will deliver significant value to borrowers,” said Terri Mickelsen.

"This partnership with Clean Energy Credit Union is a significant milestone for Blu Opportunity, providing us with the stable funding needed to scale our operations and help more homeowners transition to clean energy," said Jan Rippingale, CEO of Blu Opportunity. "We are thrilled to work with a mission-aligned organization like Clean Energy CU to accelerate the deployment of solar power across the country."

This partnership is expected to streamline the financing process for residential solar projects, offering competitive rates and transparent terms to homeowners while providing solar installers with efficient and reliable funding. By becoming members of Clean Energy CU, borrowers will join a growing movement dedicated to environmental sustainability and gain access to a comprehensive suite of financial services from an institution that puts its members and the planet first.

About Clean Energy Credit Union:

Clean Energy Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with a mission to promote clean energy, environmental stewardship, and cooperative enterprises through the financial services we provide to our members. Founded in 2017, Clean Energy CU is the only credit union in the United States focused exclusively on financing clean energy projects.

About Blu Opportunity:

Blu Opportunity is a fintech company revolutionizing residential solar financing to deploy more solar faster. By offering affordable, no-hidden-fee solar loans to homeowners and installer-friendly payment solutions to solar installers, Blu Opportunity is breaking down barriers to solar energy adoption in the United States. Blu Opportunity is majority-owned by Blu Banyan Inc. , a leading provider of business management software for the solar industry.

Clean Energy Credit Union Overview

