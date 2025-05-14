Channel Factory Strengthens North American Leadership To Accelerate Growth And Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime Industry Veteran Kevin Gentzel Appointed President, Americas

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising company, today announced several strategic leadership appointments to bolster its North American operations and drive the company's next phase of growth, appointing Kevin Gentzel as President, Americas. Gentzel brings over two decades of experience leading revenue and transformation strategies at some of the world's most recognized media and technology companies.

This follows Channel Factory's recent investment from Truelink Capital, which was specifically designed to help Channel Factory advance its future growth, and this announcement further reinforces that plan.

In previous roles, Gentzel served as Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer at Newsweek, was the first Chief Revenue Officer at Gannett and held the position of Head of Advertising Sales for North America at Yahoo. He has also held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at The Washington Post. During his time at The Washington Post as CRO, Gentzel helped lead the company through the Jeff Bezos acquisition. Gentzel was also the first CRO at Forbes Media, and under his leadership, the company developed the Forbes CMO Summit and Practice and launched“AdVoice” (now BrandVoice), an industry-leading version of branded content.

Gentzel is a sought after voice at top industry conferences and has spoken at events to include Business Insider's IGNITION, Financial Times' Digital Media Summit in London, Forbes CMO Summit, and Digiday's Publishing Summit.

“As Channel Factory continues to scale and evolve, bringing on exceptional leaders is critical to realizing our vision. Kevin's ability to drive innovation and business growth at the highest levels of media and technology makes him an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Tony Chen Founder and CEO of Channel Factory.

“This leadership investment underscores Channel Factory's commitment to evolving its executive team to meet the growing needs of the digital media industry and support its ambitious expansion plans,” continued Chen.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data company that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologically , Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit .

Media Contact:

Andrew Krepow

...