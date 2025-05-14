Genesys Spine Launches Stasys-CTM 3DP Cervical Standalone System

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine is proud to announce the commercial launch of the Stasys-CTM 3DP Cervical Standalone System, a 3D-printed, zero-profile cervical interbody solution designed to simplify anterior cervical procedures while promoting early fusion.

Engineered with a non-screw-based fixation method and inserted through a direct anterior approach, Stasys-C offers quick, non-impacting anchor deployment that eliminates the need for an awl or drill. Its hallmark feature-the Quick Turn Cam Lock-provides surgeons with instant visual confirmation of anchor engagement and locking, streamlining the procedure and enhancing intraoperative confidence.

"Stasys-C is an exceptional design that meets a growing clinical need for efficient, low-profile standalone cervical fusion devices that don't compromise on ease of use or biomechanical stability," said Dr. Matthew Philips, Chief of Brain & Spine Services at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, Massachusetts. "With its 3D-printed structure, quick-turn lock, and non-impacting deployment, it's truly a surgeon-focused solution."

Stasys-C is FDA cleared as a true standalone system, requiring no supplemental fixation. It features SemaFour® surface optimization, a proprietary 3D-printed surface design that maximizes surface roughness, surface energy, and wettability-characteristics shown to promote protein and cell adhesion during the early phases of biological integration.

The system is offered in both 14x12 mm and 17x14 mm footprints, with interbody heights ranging from 5 mm to 12 mm. The implants feature a titanium alloy locking mechanism and are inserted using two titanium alloy anchors. Should revision be necessary, the anchors can be easily removed using dedicated instrumentation, with no need for drilling.

The Stasys-C 3DP Cervical Standalone System represents the next evolution in Genesys Spine's cervical and thoracolumbar portfolio, expanding options for surgeons while maintaining focus on innovation, simplicity, and biological performance.

