AIMS Wins Best Global Football Sponsor At The Forex Sport Awards 2025

Malaysia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIMS Group is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Global Football Sponsor at the 2025 Forex Sport Awards.









This recognition marks a significant milestone for AIMS and underscores the success of its strategic investment in global sports sponsorships. The judging panel unanimously praised AIMS, stating:

“AIMS has established a strong presence in global football sponsorship. Having previously been the regional partner of Borussia Dortmund, AIMS made the leap to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur FC and has conducted a powerful marketing campaign to cement its sponsorship presence at a global level.”

The award celebrates the impact of AIMS' football partnerships - from its earlier success with German football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) to its current dynamic collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, a Premier League powerhouse.

Competing against some of the most recognized names in the financial services industry and AIMS emerged as the top choice. This achievement highlights the company's innovative approach to sponsorship and its growing influence in both the financial and sporting worlds.

"This award is more than a recognition of our efforts - it's a reflection of the belief and trust our clients, partners, and supporters have in AIMS. We share this win with all of them,” said Aaron Chang, CEO for AIMS Group.“It motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and building meaningful global connections through the power of sport.”

As AIMS continues its mission to make financial education and trading opportunities accessible to all, this award serves as further validation of its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

AIMS is a globally trusted financial brokerage offering trading services and infrastructure for both institutional and retail clients in over 17 countries. Known for its high-performance platform, low spreads, and client-first approach, AIMS continues to be a key force in shaping the global trading industry.







