Food Pathogen Testing Market Set To Surpass USD 55.8 Billion By 2035 Amid Rising Food Safety Concerns FMI

Food Pathogen Testing Industry Size

Food Pathogen Testing Market is growing as demand increases for reliable methods to detect harmful pathogens in food, ensuring safety and quality standards.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Food Pathogen Testing Market is poised for robust growth, projected to surge from USD 23.5 billion in 2025 to USD 55.8 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by intensifying global concerns around food safety, the increasing frequency of foodborne illness outbreaks, and tighter regulatory oversight. Food manufacturers and processors are adopting advanced pathogen detection methods to comply with global standards and reduce the risks of contamination across the supply chain.The growing globalization of food trade, coupled with heightened consumer awareness and improved testing technologies, is reshaping the landscape of food pathogen testing. Particularly in North America, repeated outbreaks linked to pathogens such as Salmonella and Campylobacter have prompted increased testing and regulation. Similar trends are being witnessed globally as consumers demand transparency and accountability in food quality, compelling industry stakeholders to invest in rapid, accurate, and efficient testing solutions.Start Your Market Research Journey – Request a Free Sample:Growing Emphasis on Food Safety Spurs Market ExpansionThe food pathogen testing market is witnessing rapid growth as industries worldwide increase efforts to ensure food safety and prevent contamination across the supply chain. Driven by heightened consumer awareness, stringent government regulations, and advances in testing technologies, the global market is projected to expand significantly over the coming years.One of the key factors contributing to this surge is the escalating incidence of foodborne illness outbreaks, which has reinforced the need for proactive detection and control measures. Microbiological testing in the food industry is becoming standard practice, with both small-scale producers and large food manufacturers investing in pathogen screening methods to meet safety standards and avoid costly recalls.Technological Innovations Reshape Testing LandscapeRecent innovations in analytical food safety testing have transformed how food companies manage contamination risks. Emerging technologies like PCR-based pathogen detection in food processing and rapid microbiological methods (RMMs) offer faster and more accurate results, enabling food producers to act swiftly when pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella, or E. coli are detected.The integration of automated food testing platforms and smart diagnostics is also accelerating adoption, particularly in regions with stringent HACCP compliance testing requirements. These technologies reduce testing time and labor costs while improving reliability, which is vital for maintaining quality across the food supply chain.Rising Demand for Product-Specific TestingWith the growing complexity of processed and packaged foods, there is increased demand for food pathogen testing solutions for dairy products, meats, seafood, baked goods, and beverages. Pathogen detection in packaged and processed food is especially crucial due to the extended shelf life and cross-contamination risks associated with multi-ingredient products.Manufacturers are increasingly turning to cost-effective food pathogen test kits to streamline operations without compromising on accuracy. The need for contaminant detection in food supply chain processes, including cold chain logistics, has also led to higher investments in mobile and on-site diagnostic tools.Regulatory Framework Driving Market DemandThe role of regulatory authorities such as the FDA, EFSA, and WHO in enforcing food industry health regulations cannot be overstated. Compliance with ISO standards in food pathogen detection has become a benchmark for global food safety operations. Markets such as North America and Europe are leading in food safety and pathogen testing market trends due to well-established legal frameworks and public health surveillance programs.Developing regions are also witnessing robust growth, fueled by increasing adoption of safety protocols and rising food exports. Countries in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East are investing in risk assessment for foodborne pathogens to meet international standards and gain access to global markets.Key Takeaways. The market is projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%.. Rising consumer demand for food safety is a key driver across developed and emerging economies.. North America remains a leading region, driven by recurring pathogen-related outbreaks and robust regulatory frameworks.. Advancements in PCR-based and immunoassay technologies are reshaping the testing landscape.Gain Full Market Perspective – Get the Full Report Today:Country-wise Analysis. USA: Projected CAGR of 8.5%, driven by advanced testing infrastructure and frequent contamination alerts.. UK: CAGR of 8.3%, with strong regulatory backing and consumer focus on clean-label products.. France: Anticipated CAGR of 8.2%, supported by technological adoption in the food processing sector.. Germany: Expected CAGR of 8.1%, with growing demand for automated lab solutions.. Italy: Predicted CAGR of 8.0%, aided by exports and stringent food safety laws.. South Korea: CAGR of 8.4%, rising with consumer education and food tech expansion.. Japan: CAGR of 8.3%, driven by innovations in testing kits and robotic sample handling.. China: Highest CAGR at 8.6%, propelled by regulatory reforms and increased processed food consumption.. Australia: CAGR of 8.2%, due to growing food trade and enhanced lab infrastructure.. New Zealand: CAGR of 8.1%, supported by export-focused food safety compliance.Key Players. Eurofins Scientific. SGS SA. Bureau Veritas. Intertek Group. Neogen Corporation. 3M Food Safety. Microbac Laboratories. Romer Labs. Bio-Rad Laboratories. Charm SciencesExplore Food Technology Industry Analysis:Food Pathogen Testing Market SegmentationBy Contaminant Type:The segmentation is into Food Pathogen Testing for E. coli contamination, Salmonella Contamination, Listeria Contamination, Campylobacter Contamination, Pesticide Contamination, Genetically Modified Contamination, Toxin Contamination, and Other Contamination.By Technology:This segmentation is into Food Pathogen Testing by Conventional Methods (further categorized into Agar Culturing Technology, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technology, and Other Technologies) and by Rapid Methods (further categorized into Biosensor-Based Technology, Immunological-Based Technology, and Other Technologies).By Application:This segment is further categorized into food pathogen testing for fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, processed foods, dairy products, meat, poultry and seafood products, and other products.By Region:The report covers North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia and the Pacific, Central Asia, Balkan and Baltic Countries, Russia and Belarus, and the Middle East and Africa.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Food Testing Services Market:Food Safety Testing Services Market:Food Allergen Testing Market:Food Authenticity Testing Services Market:Food Testing Services Market Share Analysis:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.