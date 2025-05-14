Atento Appoints Nick Delis As New Global Chief Commercial Officer To Lead Commercial Strategy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) . The designation of Nick E. Delis reinforces Atento's strategic commitment to accelerating its growth in the U.S. BTO services market.

MADRID, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer relationship management and business transformation outsourcing (CRM/BTO) services and an industry leader, today announced the appointment of Nick E. Delis as the new Global Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.

Nick Delis, New Global Chief Commercial Officer to-Lead Commercial Strategy

Continue Reading

Nick has over 20 years of experience as a senior executive, leading high-performance teams in key sectors such as technology, finance, telecommunications, and business solutions. Throughout his career, he has held strategic positions at companies like Konica Business Technologies, Daycom Systems, and Nextiera, where he served in executive roles such as President and CEO.

Most recently, Nick was Senior Vice President of International and Strategic Sales at Five9, where he led the company's global expansion, managing sales and operational functions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and Africa (EMEA). His visionary approach and ability to build strategic relationships were key to driving sustained growth across multiple regions while driving high-growth sales organizations focused on consultative selling and partnership approaches.

Nick will lead the company toward becoming a high-performance consultative technology partner through Atento's contact center operations, customer and employee experience expertise.

The main objective of his responsibilities will be to progress Atento's Augmented AI solutions and real-time technologies which were developed by Atento and through key partnerships to create intelligent scalable customer-centric innovations. Under Nick's leadership, Atento aims to accelerate its digital transformation efforts and strengthen its presence across key global markets, further positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in the CX and EX industry.

Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento, highlighted the importance of this appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Nick E. Delis as our new Global Chief Commercial Officer". "Nick brings deep experience in the CX and technology industries with a special focus on the U.S. market, where he has successfully led commercial and expansion strategies for some of the most recognized technology companies. His addition will be key to accelerating our presence and growth in the strategic markets for Atento."

Nick E. Delis said: "The timing is right, with all the amazing advancements in artificial intelligence, automation, and the need for humanized empathetic great customer and employee experience it is my honor to join Atento at this exciting time of transformation. As a global leader in the BPO space, Atento's agility to put their customer first is second to none. I'm thrilled to join Atento's dynamic leadership team, along with the 110,000+ dedicated employees, as we venture toward greater heights and new achievements in our pursuit to revolutionize Technology – "with a human touch" that is inspired by our collective efforts to continue leading our industry, and beyond."

Logo:

Photo:

SOURCE Atento

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED