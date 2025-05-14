Introducing TSI Tempo™ Hardware As A Service Program For Simplified, Hassle-Free Respiratory Fit Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoreview, MN, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in Respirator Fit Testing, proudly announces the launch of the TSI TempoTM Program, a unique and flexible solution, designed to simplify operations and eliminate the burden of equipment ownership and maintenance. The program provides organizations with access to the latest TSI PortaCountTM Respirator Fit Testers -along with comprehensive service-for a low monthly fee over five years.

Under the TSI TempoTM Program, TSI retains equipment ownership and provides full-service coverage*, including annual calibration, on-demand repairs, and proactive yearly device replacement. This gives customers complete peace of mind with minimized downtime, reduced administrative effort, and no additional expenses. Through the TSI TempoTM Program customers can enjoy significant budget flexibility by shifting expenses from capital to operational, avoiding large upfront investments while having continued access to the latest technology.

“This all-inclusive model is designed to reduce complexity and risk, while enhancing operational efficiency, so organizations can focus on protecting the health and safety of their workers,” said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI Incorporated.

The TSI TempoTM Program is currently available in the U.S. only, with plans for future expansion into other regions. To learn more visit: tsi.com/tsi-tempo

*Click here to see the complete program description and coverage details.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

