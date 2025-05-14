Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q1 2025 revenues increased to $12.9 million vs. $9.1 million in Q1 2024 Alliance Drilling Tools acquisition marks entry into Energy Services Quarter-end Building Solutions backlog stands at record $27.9 million OLD GREENWICH, Conn., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the first quarter (Q1) ended March 31, 2025. All 2025 and 2024 amounts in this release are unaudited. Q1 2025 Financial Highlights vs. Q1 2024 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 41.7% to $12.9 million from $9.1 million.

Gross profit increased by 99.2% to $3.1 million from $1.6 million.

Net loss was $1.2 million (or $0.37 per basic and diluted share) compared to net loss of $2.2 million (or $0.70 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $1.7 million (or $0.52 per basic and diluted share) compared to net loss of $1.4 million (or $0.44 per basic and diluted share). Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.8 million versus a loss of $1.1 million.

“In the first quarter of 2025, consolidated revenues increased by 42% primarily due to inclusion of revenues from the acquisitions of Timber Technologies Solutions (“TT”) and Alliance Drilling Tools (“ADT”), in addition to improved results at KBS Builders (“KBS”),” commented Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer.“First quarter 2025 Building Solutions overall revenues increased compared to the same quarter last year, but were still below our expectations as certain commercial projects pushed into the second quarter and residential demand picked up later in the quarter than expected. Looking forward, our Building Solutions backlog, representing orders under contract, stood at a record $27.9 million at quarter end. Given these dynamics, we expect the division to show strong second quarter and full-year 2025 performance.” Mr. Coleman added,“I'm pleased to report our integration of ADT has been progressing smoothly. With the ADT audit completed, we are now focused squarely on ADT's future growth. In addition to organic growth initiatives, we continue to identify and evaluate acquisition opportunities for both our Building Solutions and Energy Services divisions.” Revenues The Company's Q1 2025 revenues increased 41.7% to $12.9 million from $9.1 million in Q1 2024.

Revenues in $ thousands Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % change Building Solutions $ 12,118 $ 9,118 32.9 % Energy Services $ 806 $ - N/M Investments $ 158 $ 188 (16.0) % Intersegment elimination $ (158 ) $ (188 ) (16.0) % Total Revenues $ 12,924 $ 9,118 41.7 %

Q1 2025 Building Solutions revenue increased by 32.9% from the prior year, mainly as a result of the inclusion of revenues from TT (acquisition closed on May 17, 2024) and improved results at KBS. These improvements were partially offset by slower business activity at EdgeBuilder-Glenbrook (“EBGL”). Economic uncertainty and project delays contributed to the Q1 slowdown at EBGL, which we continue to believe is temporary. Our record backlog of $27.9 million for our Building Solutions segment and strong sales pipeline indicate continued strong demand for new projects. Although the revenue impact and timing are uncertain, customer feedback gives us confidence in our ability to convert this pipeline into signed contracts in the coming months.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % change Building Solutions $ 2,929 $ 1,678 74.6 % Building Solutions gross margin 24.2 % 18.4 % 5.8 % Energy Services 282 - Energy Services gross margin 35.0 % - % Investments 83 84 (1.2) % Intersegment elimination (158 ) (188 ) (16.0) % Total gross profit $ 3,136 $ 1,574 99.2 % Total gross margin 24.3 % 17.3 % 7.0 %

Q1 2025 Building Solutions gross profit increased 74.6% versus the same period last year primarily due to the inclusion of revenues from TT and ADT, as well as improved gross profit and gross margin at KBS.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, Q1 2025 sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.2 million, or 28.5%, versus the prior year period, while as a percentage of revenue SG&A decreased in Q1 2025 to 40.7% versus 44.9% in Q1 2024. The major driver of this increase in Q1 2025 was the inclusion of SG&A from TT and, to a lesser extent, ADT, as well as increased M&A expenses in Q1 2025 versus Q1 2024.

Net Income

Q1 2025 net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q1 2025 non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $1.7 million, or 0.52 per basic and diluted share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2025 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.8 million versus a loss of $1.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to improved operating performance at our Building Solutions division.

Operating Cash Flow

Q1 2025 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $563 thousand, compared to an outflow of $2.4 million for Q1 2024. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities is attributable to favorable results from operations, particularly in our Building Solutions division, and strong accounts receivable collections.

Operations Dashboard

Building Solutions Division (USD in thousands) Q1 2024 Q2 2024 (1) Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Beginning Backlog(2) $ 19,796 $ 14,806 $ 13,957 $ 19,567 $ 17,190 (+) New Orders $ 4,127 $ 12,635 $ 19,273 $ 14,718 $ 22,841 (-) Recognized Revenue $ 9,118 $ 13,483 $ 13,663 $ 17,095 $ 12,118 Ending Backlog $ 14,806 $ 13,957 $ 19,567 $ 17,190 $ 27,913

(1) Includes impact of Timber Technologies from date of acquisition on May 17, 2024.

(2) Backlog defined as future revenue under contract (i.e., signed orders).

Preferred Stock Dividends

In Q1 2025, the Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share, for an aggregate amount of approximately $0.5 million. The record date for this dividend was March 1, 2025, and the payment date was March 10, 2025.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2024, Star had $44.6 million of U.S. federal and $17.6 million of state net operating losses (“NOLs”), which the Company considers to be a valuable asset for its stockholders. Certain of these NOLs will expire in 2025 through 2044 unless previously utilized. In order to protect the value of the NOLs for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of the Company's common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Star common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Star common stock and wish to increase their holdings, may only acquire additional shares with the Board's prior written approval.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 7, 2024, the Company's board of directors authorized a new stock repurchase program under which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $1.0 million of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The Company repurchased 73,855 shares for $279 thousand under this program in 2024. Under the program, the Company had remaining authorization to repurchase up to $721 thousand of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of March 31, 2025.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) on May 14, 2025 to discuss the results and management's outlook. The call may be accessed by dialing (833) 630-1956 (toll free) or (412) 317-1837 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star Equity. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures“adjusted net income (loss),”“adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and“adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are“net income (loss),”“net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and“cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company's results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and lumber derivatives, litigation costs, transaction costs, financing costs, interest income, impairment of cost method investment, loss/gain on equity method investment, recruitment fee, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Energy Services

Our Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: Building Solutions** $ 12,118 $ 9,118 Energy Services 806 - Investments - - Total revenues 12,924 9,118 Cost of revenues: Building Solutions** 9,189 7,440 Energy Services 524 - Investments 75 104 Total cost of revenues 9,788 7,544 Gross profit 3,136 1,574 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,259 4,094 Amortization of intangible assets 724 442 Total operating expenses 5,983 4,536 Income (loss) from operations (2,847 ) (2,962 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net (501 ) 399 Interest income (expense), net (18 ) 374 Total other income (expense), net (519 ) 773 Income (loss) before income taxes (3,366 ) (2,189 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 2,190 (35 ) Income (loss), net of tax (1,176 ) (2,224 ) Dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock (479 ) (479 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (1,655 ) $ (2,703 ) Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted* $ (0.37 ) $ (0.70 ) Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common shareholders Basic and diluted* $ (0.52 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding *** Basic and diluted* 3,205 3,168 Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25

*Earnings per share may not add due to rounding

**Formerly known as Construction

***All share amounts reflect 1 for 5 reverse stock split effective June 14, 2024, retroactively





Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) March 31, 2025

(unaudited) December 31,

2024 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,887 $ 4,003 Restricted cash 1,602 1,628 Investments in equity securities 3,146 3,368 Lumber derivative contracts 57 - Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $363 and $360, respectively 7,428 8,048 Note receivable, current portion 335 335 Inventories, net 9,983 5,397 Other current assets 1,710 1,635 Total current assets 26,148 24,414 Property and equipment, net 16,758 10,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,235 8,289 Intangible assets, net 21,221 18,930 Goodwill 9,922 8,453 Long term investments 1,828 2,140 Notes receivable 8,993 8,876 Other assets 1,735 1,739 Total assets $ 94,840 $ 83,048 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,317 $ 2,603 Accrued liabilities 3,878 1,974 Accrued compensation 1,217 1,141 Accrued warranty 49 49 Lumber derivative contracts - 7 Deferred revenue 3,755 2,523 Short-term debt 6,014 3,911 Operating lease liabilities 218 241 Finance lease liabilities 21 21 Total current liabilities 18,469 12,470 Long-term debt, net of current portion 7,457 7,405 Deferred tax liabilities 676 334 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,452 8,483 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 14 20 Total liabilities 35,068 28,712 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 2,690,637 and 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Liquidation preference: $26,738,390 and $18,988,390 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 26,033 18,988 Series C Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 25,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,209,340 and 3,201,502 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively * 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost; 125,625 and 125,625 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively * (6,007 ) (6,007 ) Additional paid-in capital 159,447 159,880 Accumulated deficit (119,703 ) (118,527 ) Total stockholders' equity 59,772 54,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 94,840 $ 83,048

*All share amounts reflect 1 for 5 reverse stock split effective June 14, 2024, retroactively





Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ (1,176 ) $ (2,224 ) Acquired intangible amortization 724 442 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) 224 (228 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) (64 ) 20 Litigation costs - 9 Transaction costs related to sale (3) - 101 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (4) 462 431 Impairment of cost method investment 61 - Loss (gain) on equity method investment 251 - One time recruiting fee 36 - Financing costs (5) 12 8 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,190 ) 35 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ (1,660 ) $ (1,406 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.37 ) $ (0.70 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.23 0.14 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) 0.07 (0.07 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) (0.02 ) 0.01 Litigation costs - - Transaction costs related to sale (3) - 0.03 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (4) 0.14 0.14 Impairment of cost method investment 0.02 - Loss (gain) on equity method investment 0.08 - One time recruiting fee 0.01 - Financing costs (5) - - Income tax (benefit) provision (0.68 ) 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share (7) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.44 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in equity securities.

(2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value.

(3) Reflects transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division.

(4) Reflects transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions.

(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(6) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.





Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Building

Solutions Energy

Services Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ (865 ) $ 8 $ (348 ) $ 29 $ (1,176 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,015 183 75 9 1,282 Interest (income) expense 182 (1 ) (155 ) (8 ) 18 Income tax (benefit) provision - - - (2,190 ) (2,190 ) EBITDA 332 190 (428 ) (2,160 ) (2,066 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) - - 224 - 224 Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) (64 ) - - - (64 ) Interest income(3) - - 215 - 215 Stock-based compensation 11 - - 40 51 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (5) - - - 462 462 Impairment of cost method investment - - 61 - 61 Loss (gain) on equity method investment - - 251 - 251 One time recruiting fee 36 - - - 36 Financing costs 6) 8 - - 4 12 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 323 $ 190 $ 323 $ (1,654 ) $ (818 )





For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Building

Solutions Energy

Services Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) $ (925 ) $ - $ 463 $ (1,762 ) $ (2,224 ) Depreciation and amortization 567 - 104 17 688 Interest (income) expense 36 - (191 ) (219 ) (374 ) Income tax (benefit) provision - - - 35 35 EBITDA (322 ) - 376 (1,929 ) (1,875 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) - - (228 ) - (228 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on lumber derivatives (2) 20 - - - 20 Interest income(3) - - 410 - 410 Litigation costs - - - 9 9 Stock-based compensation 10 - - 48 58 Transaction costs related to sale (4) - - - 101 101 Transaction costs related to mergers and acquisitions (5) - - - 431 431 Financing costs (6) 8 - - - 8 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (284 ) $ - $ 558 $ (1,340 ) $ (1,066 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses on equity securities.

(2) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value.

(3) We allocate all corporate interest income to the Investments Division.

(4) Reflects transaction costs related to the sale of the Healthcare Division.

(5) Reflects transaction costs related to potential mergers and acquisitions.

(6) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Debt Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) A summary of the Company's credit facilities are as follows: March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount Weighted-

Average Interest

Rate Amount Weighted-

Average Interest

Rate Revolving Credit Facility - Austin ADT $ 1,454 9.25 % $ - - % Revolving Credit Facility - Premier EBGL 2,646 8.00 % 2,156 8.75 % Revolving Credit Facility - KeyBank KBS - - % - - % Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 4,100 8.44 % $ 2,156 8.75 % Austin - ADT Term Loan $ 160 9.25 % $ - - % Term Loan Secured by Mortgage 354 7.50 % 355 7.50 % Bridgewater - TT Term Loan 1,400 7.85 % 1,400 7.85 % Total Short-term debt $ 6,014 8.27 % $ 3,911 8.30 % Austin - ADT Term Loan, net of current portion $ 479 9.25 % $ - - % Term Loan Secured by Mortgage, net of current portion 2,548 7.50 % 2,625 7.50 % Bridgewater - TT Term Loan, net of current portion 4,430 7.85 % 4,780 7.85 % Long Term Debt, net of current portion $ 7,457 7.82 % $ 7,405 7.73 % Total Debt $ 13,471 7.58 % $ 11,316 7.93 %





Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Building

Solutions Energy

Services Investments Corporate

and

Intersegment

eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Revenues $ 12,118 $ 806 $ 158 $ (158 ) $ 12,924 Cost of revenues 9,189 524 75 - 9,788 Gross profit 2,929 282 83 (158 ) 3,136 Selling, general and administrative 2,906 274 50 2,029 5,259 Amortization of intangible assets 724 - - - 724 Net income (loss) from operations $ (701 ) $ 8 $ 33 $ (2,187 ) $ (2,847 ) EBITDA, unaudited $ 332 $ 190 $ (428 ) $ (2,160 ) $ (2,066 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,015 ) (183 ) (75 ) (9 ) (1,282 ) Interest income (expense), net (182 ) 1 155 8 (18 ) Income tax benefit (provision) - - - 2,190 2,190 Income (loss) from operations, net of tax $ (865 ) $ 8 $ (348 ) $ 29 $ (1,176 )





Building

Solutions Energy

Services Investments Corporate

and

Intersegment

eliminations Total For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Revenues $ 9,118 $ - $ 188 $ (188 ) $ 9,118 Cost of revenues 7,440 - 104 - 7,544 Gross profit 1,678 - 84 (188 ) 1,574 Selling, general and administrative 2,133 - 40 1,920 4,094 Amortization of intangible assets 442 - - - 442 Net income (loss) from operations $ (898 ) $ - $ 44 $ (2,108 ) $ (2,962 ) EBITDA, unaudited $ (322 ) $ - $ 376 $ (1,930 ) $ (1,875 ) Depreciation and amortization (567 ) - (104 ) (17 ) (688 ) Interest income (expense), net (36 ) - 191 219 374 Income tax benefit (provision) - - - (35 ) (35 ) Income (loss) from operations, net of tax $ (925 ) $ - $ 463 $ (1,762 ) $ (2,224 )