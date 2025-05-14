QRCS Improves Shelter Conditions For Refugees In Bangladesh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In collaboration with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the representation mission of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Bangladesh has announced the completion of a two-year project to improve shelter conditions at the camps of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals in Bangladesh.

On the last day of the project, 508 nonfood aid parcels were distributed to refugee families at the camps of Cox's Bazar, to meet their basic needs and improve their living conditions. The parcels contained kitchenware, straw mats, and solar-powered lighting systems.

Among the major achievements are the construction of 1,678 medium-term shelters to ensure safe housing for 8,390 individuals; maintenance of 302 existing shelters, for the benefit of 1,510 persons, to ensure the continuity and validity of infrastructure; distribution of 1,715 nonfood items (NFIs) parcels to improve the everyday lives of beneficiaries; and creation of a humanitarian aid distribution centre at Camp#19 to serve approximately 22,000 individuals, helping to implement more efficient relief operations.

The project set an effective example of sustainable humanitarian response, helping preserve the dignity of refugee families and tangibly improving their living environment.

Through this and other interventions, QRCS reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in crisis zones, as well as providing solutions that preserve their dignity and meet their basic needs, within a comprehensive approach focused on sustainability and strengthening resilience in the face of mounting challenges.