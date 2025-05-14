Eastbridge Consulting Group Recognizes Combined Insurance As A Voluntary Sales Growth Leader

Combined Insurance's sales growth leads large carrier category for second straight year

AVON, Conn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Eastbridge Consulting Group has named Combined Insurance Company of America, a Chubb company, as the 2024 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the large carrier category for its outstanding sales growth for the second straight year. Combined reported voluntary sales increases of 16.7% in 2024, 29% in 2023 and 16% in 2022 to earn the annual recognition from Eastbridge for companies with more than $200 million in sales.

Eastbridge recognizes carriers that exhibited voluntary sales growth above industry averages for the previous three years after publishing its annual "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report." The voluntary/worksite market continued its upward trend in 2024 with total new business annualized premium of $9.53 billion, a 2% increase over 2023.

"Combined's results over the past several years show its continued commitment to excellence in the voluntary/worksite industry," said Nick Rockwell, president of Eastbridge. "This sales growth is exceptional in an increasingly competitive market."

The company reaches all market segments through Combined U.S. and Chubb Workplace Benefits operating brands. Combined U.S. provides benefits to small businesses through insurance agents and brokers, while Chubb Workplace Benefits caters to mid- and large-market employers through brokers and benefits consultants.

"The sustained growth our company has experienced over the past five years is a testament to our commitment to providing meaningful and innovative workforce benefit solutions for companies of all sizes," said Rich Williams, president of Combined Insurance. "These solutions provide valuable financial protection for employees and their families. It's an honor to partner with experienced and knowledgeable agents and brokers to meet the ever-changing needs of today's workforce."

All carriers participating in the "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" survey with at least $10 million in annual sales are eligible to win the Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rates of 2% in 2024, 6.7% in 2023 and 5.4% in 2022. Large companies are those with new business annualized premium of $200 million or more. Midsize companies are those with NBAP of $50 million to $199 million, and small companies are those with NBAP of $10 million to $49 million.

Participating carriers receive a free copy of the "U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report" survey findings, including company-specific results. Carriers not currently participating that would like to be included in next year's survey can contact Eastbridge at [email protected] or (803) 782-0560.

About Eastbridge Consulting Group

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada. Follow Eastbridge on LinkedIn at .

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America , a Chubb company, is a leading provider of supplemental health, accident, disability and life insurance products for employers of all sizes and individuals. Building on over 100 years of success, the company operates under two brands: the Combined brand in the U.S. and Canada, and its Chubb Workplace Benefits division. In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: .