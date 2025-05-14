Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Clinical Trials Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecasts Report 2025-2032 Featuring Key Players Such As TEMPUS, Netramark, Concertai, Aicure, And Oracle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI in Clinical Trials Market is driven by the surge in chronic diseases and increased pharma collaborations. Valued at $1.35 billion in 2024, it aims to reach $3.33 billion by 2032. North America leads due to investment in R&D and numerous trials.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in clinical trials market is projected to experience robust growth from USD 1.35 billion in 2024 to USD 3.33 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.04% from 2025 to 2032. This expansion is largely driven by the increasing global burden of chronic diseases including diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, alongside significant investments in drug discovery and development.

AI integration in clinical trials, particularly through software and services, has become crucial. Key technological advancements such as machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) are pivotal in optimizing trial design, patient recruitment, and site monitoring. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies enhance research collaborations, AI-powered solutions significantly streamline processes, expediting drug development.

According to recent data, about 518,210 clinical trials were reported globally by December 2024, up from prior years, thus necessitating effective AI tools for administration and data management. Increasing R&D investments, such as the $276 billion in biopharmaceutical R&D noted by PhRMA in 2022, amplify the demand for AI-driven clinical trial solutions.

Notably, the product segment of AI in clinical trials, particularly software, is set to hold a significant revenue share by 2024. AI software, crucial for developing, optimizing trial protocols, and managing data, allows efficient patient matching and trial simulation. This innovation is further evidenced by developments like Risklick's Protocol AI and ConcertAI's CTO 2.0, enhancing trial efficacy and reducing costs.

North America is expected to dominate the AI in clinical trials market. Contributing factors include a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, significant R&D investments, and an increase in clinical trials. Data-driven insights facilitate better patient recruitment and trial outcomes, further propelled by technological advancements like Phesi's Trial Accelerator and H1's GenosAI tool.

Key market players such as TEMPUS, NetraMark, ConcertAI, AiCure, and Oracle are pivotal to the market landscape. Recently, Suvoda introduced the AI-powered assistant Sofia, and Lokavant launched SpectrumT, driving operational efficiencies in trial management. These innovations, among others, showcase the dynamic developments in the AI in clinical trials sector.

Despite promising growth prospects, challenges like patient data privacy and AI integration complexities remain. However, the trend towards strategic partnerships and technological advancements continues to propel market growth.

The comprehensive AI in clinical trials market report encapsulates industry projections till 2032, highlighting lucrative opportunities and regional insights, especially within top-performing segments and regions like North America. Stakeholders across sectors, including research organizations, start-ups, and government entities, can leverage these insights for strategic growth and innovation in clinical trials.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Report Introduction

2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Executive Summary

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. AI in Clinical Trials Market Drivers

5.2. AI in Clinical Trials Market Restraints and Challenges

5.3. AI in Clinical Trials Market Opportunities

6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Assessment

7.1. By Product

7.2. By Technology

7.3. By Application

7.4. By Therapeutic Area

7.5. By End-User

7.6. By Geography

8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Trials Market Company and Product Profiles

9. KOL Views

Companies Featured



TEMPUS

NetraMark

ConcertAI

AiCure

Medpace, Inc.

ICON plc

Charles River Laboratories

Dassault Systemes

Oracle

Certara

Cytel Inc.

Phesi

DeepHealth

Inc.

H1

TrialX

Suvoda LLC

Risklick

Lokavant Research Solutions

