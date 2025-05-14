MIE-SPPU Conducts Corporate Training Session 'SYNERGY 360' For Papercut Factory Employees

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MIE-SPPU Institute of Higher Education, Qatar Campus, successfully conducted a one-day corporate training session titled 'SYNERGY 360 – Building Bonds and Boosting Teams' for the employees of PaperCut Factory, Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to workforce development and organisational excellence in the region.

The training was specifically designed to support the organisational objectives of PaperCut Factory and focused on key development areas including effective communication, fostering a sense of belonging, and enhancing team synergy. Tailored for base-level employees, the session provided practical tools and strategies to strengthen collaboration and productivity within the workplace.

The training was led by Dr. Manish Kumar Varma, Dr. Chandra and Dr. Syed, all experienced faculty members known for their expertise in team dynamics and professional development.

The event was facilitated by Jhulan Mukherjee from the Outreach Department of MIE-SPPU, ensuring a seamless and engaging learning experience.

Participants expressed enthusiastic and positive feedback, noting the immediate relevance of the training content and its engaging delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from MIE-SPPU highlighted the importance of such industry-academia collaborations in driving performance and professional growth.

“SYNERGY 360 reflects our mission to bridge academic expertise with real-world corporate needs and we are proud to support organiations in empowering their teams,” said Prof Nath, Director MIE-SPPU.

MIE-SPPU continues to expand its outreach and training services, offering customised corporate programmes for businesses across Qatar.