Maduro accuses Kiev of being ‘world capital of Nazism’
(MENAFN) Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has harshly criticized the presidents of France, Germany, Britain calling them unfit for the rule for celebrating Victory Day in Kiev, which he referred to as “the world capital of Nazism and fascism.”
Maduro’s comments followed his arrival from Russia, where he participated in the celebrations on the 9th of May of the 80th anniversary of triumph over Nazi Germany and inked a tactical cooperative truce among Moscow and Caracas.
The show on Red Square in Moscow as long as other memorial events “acquired great significance because today there is a revival of Nazism and fascism,” the Venezuelan leader reported that in a TV show on Monday.
He additionally reported that Kiev has turned into “the world capital of Nazism and fascism, where a pro-Nazi government rules.”
Maduro emphasized that Vladimir Zelensky’s administration is “a protector of the Nazi currents, it exterminates the people of Ukraine and the peoples of the [former] Soviet Union.”
