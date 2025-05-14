Russians Launch 155 Attacks At Border Areas Of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv Regions In Past 24 Hrs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 155 attacks at the border areas of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy, and Kharkiv regions over the past day.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Operational Command North on Facebook.

"Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, parts of Sumy, and Kharkiv regions. In total, around 155 attacks (318 explosions) with various types of weapons were recorded in the past 24 hours," the post reads.

According to the Operational Command North, no civilian casualties were reported. However, private homes and power lines were damaged as a result of the enemy attacks. Information on destruction and civilian casualties is being updated continuously.

Ukrainian forces down 80 Russians, 42 others lost from radar

As previously reported by Ukrinform, two people were injured in Rivne region this morning as a result of a Russian air attack.