51 Palestinians Martyred In Relentless Israeli Bombardment Of Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli occupation's ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip from midnight until dawn on Wednesday has risen to 51, including 45 fatalities reported in the northern part alone.
According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilian homes in Jabalia camp and Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip, killing 45 civilians, most of them women and children.
WAFA noted that several bodies remain trapped under the rubble of the targeted homes.
In the southern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian man, his wife, and their two daughters were martyred in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis. Additionally, three Palestinians were martyred in another drone strike on a house in Al-Fakhari neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis.
Since Oct. 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have continued their assault on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 52,908 Palestinians - most of them women and children - and the injury of 119,721 others, according to preliminary figures. Many victims remain under the rubble or in areas inaccessible to ambulances and rescue crews.
