Trump Hopes for Saudi Inclusion in Abraham Accords
(MENAFN) In a recent speech delivered at an investment conference in Saudi Arabia, U.S. Leader Donald Trump expressed his strong desire for the Kingdom to become part of the Abraham Accords—landmark agreements between several Muslim-majority nations and Israel.
Trump referred to the accords as "an amazing thing," emphasizing his "fervent hope, wish, and even...dream" that Saudi Arabia, a nation he says he has grown to admire "especially over the last fairly short period of time," will soon align with the initiative.
The president highlighted the potential benefits of Saudi Arabia joining the accords, describing it as a "tremendous tribute" to the nation and a pivotal step toward shaping a more peaceful Middle East.
He acknowledged the political risk involved in launching the agreements during his tenure but said they have proven to be a significant "bonanza" for the countries that participated.
During his administration, Trump facilitated the normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab states, including Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan.
These deals often involved strategic incentives from the United States, such as economic support, political recognition of disputed regions, or other forms of diplomatic exchange.
Reflecting on the peace efforts, Trump stated, "With the historic Abraham accords that we're so proud of, all the momentum was aimed at peace, and it aimed very successfully." His remarks positioned the agreements as a major diplomatic success.
In addition, Trump addressed ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, issuing a stern warning.
He said, "If Iran's leadership rejects this olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero like I did before," signaling a potential return to strict sanctions if diplomacy fails.
