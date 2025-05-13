New Holland Renews CR Line And Launches The World's Largest Twin-Rotor Harvester At Agrishow

MENAFN - 3BL) CNH brand, New Holland , presented the complete renewal of its line of CR harvesters at the 30edition of Agrishow in Ribeirão Preto, Brazil.

The brand also showcased its automation based on artificial intelligence technology, in addition to making the CR11 – the world's largest twin-rotor harvester - commercially available in Brazil.

CR Line

Included connectivity is standard on the CR range, ensuring that the machines support all connectivity features. Customers will be able to transfer data, use remote support, process agronomic data, and connect to FieldOps, New Holland's farm management application, at no recurring cost.

FieldOps is a standout feature of its harvesters. The double rotor provides a better separation between pod and grain, avoiding straw accumulation, which ensures better grain quality, less mechanical damage and less dirt in the grain tank.

In addition, it allows a better use of the cleaning system with the uniform distribution of the material over the tray area and sieves, reducing losses. It also ensures better straw quality and greater threshing speed, increasing harvesting productivity, among other benefits.

CR11

Unveiled at Agritechnica 2023, the CR11 is the next generation of New Holland's flagship line of harvesters.

It is the largest twin-rotor harvester ever manufactured and has been redesigned to provide higher productivity, with minimal grain loss, better waste management and greater automation. These resources aim to reduce the total cost of harvesting grain.

The machine also has the new TwinClean system, which incorporates several solutions to increase cleaning capacity and minimize losses. There are two sieve systems in sequence, each with top and bottom sieve and clean grain auger, based on a larger step grain tray up to the first top sieve high-power fan ensures efficient airflow.