Alex Nahai Law And MUSICTOTHE Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Global Entertainment Ventures
LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles-based law and consulting firm, known for its representation of high-profile clients across music, film, and live entertainment, has entered into a strategic partnership with MUSICTOTHE, a global concert promotion and talent management company.
The collaboration brings together complementary expertise: Alex Nahai's deep experience in managing live entertainment operations and navigating the legal and strategic needs of artists, venues, and agencies, and MUSICTOTHE's established presence across Western and Eastern Europe, the United States, the UAE, and Asia. Over the past 15 years, MUSICTOTHE has grown from a local promoter into a global business, working with a wide range of international artists and institutions.
This partnership is built around a shared vision of expanding cross-border opportunities in the live events and entertainment sectors. The two teams have already collaborated on concerts involving multi-platinum artists such as Rick Ross, and will further focus on promoting international concerts, as well as developing a separate venture dedicated to producing immersive installations in multiple U.S. cities. The partnership has already invested in an immersive project, which is set to debut as early as the end of 2025.
"This partnership allows us to align creative, operational, strategic, and legal capabilities in a way that supports long-term growth across distinct verticals," said Semen Ioffe, co-founder of MUSICTOTHE. "With Alex's experience and network, we're in a strong position to pursue new projects in both traditional and experiential formats."
Alex Nahai commented, "MUSICTOTHE brings a global perspective and proven execution to the table. Together, we aim to build infrastructure that can support a broader range of entertainment experiences."
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and cross-market collaboration in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.
SOURCE Alex Nahai, P.C.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment