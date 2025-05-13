Alex Nahai Law And MUSICTOTHE Announce Strategic Partnership To Expand Global Entertainment Ventures

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles-based law and consulting firm, known for its representation of high-profile clients across music, film, and live entertainment, has entered into a strategic partnership with MUSICTOTHE, a global concert promotion and talent management company.

The collaboration brings together complementary expertise: Alex Nahai's deep experience in managing live entertainment operations and navigating the legal and strategic needs of artists, venues, and agencies, and MUSICTOTHE's established presence across Western and Eastern Europe, the United States, the UAE, and Asia. Over the past 15 years, MUSICTOTHE has grown from a local promoter into a global business, working with a wide range of international artists and institutions.

This partnership is built around a shared vision of expanding cross-border opportunities in the live events and entertainment sectors. The two teams have already collaborated on concerts involving multi-platinum artists such as Rick Ross, and will further focus on promoting international concerts, as well as developing a separate venture dedicated to producing immersive installations in multiple U.S. cities. The partnership has already invested in an immersive project, which is set to debut as early as the end of 2025.

"This partnership allows us to align creative, operational, strategic, and legal capabilities in a way that supports long-term growth across distinct verticals," said Semen Ioffe, co-founder of MUSICTOTHE. "With Alex's experience and network, we're in a strong position to pursue new projects in both traditional and experiential formats."

Alex Nahai commented, "MUSICTOTHE brings a global perspective and proven execution to the table. Together, we aim to build infrastructure that can support a broader range of entertainment experiences."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and cross-market collaboration in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

SOURCE Alex Nahai, P.C.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED