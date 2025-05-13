Awqaf Ministry Inaugurates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalid Al Thani Mosque In Jeryan Jenaihat

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the mosques management department, inaugurated the Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalid Al-Thani Mosque in the Jeryan Jenaihat area, built on a plot of land measuring 1,300 square meters.



The inauguration follows comprehensive renovation work as part of the Ministry's ongoing plan to expand the number of mosques and upgrade existing ones across Qatar. This initiative aims to keep pace with urban development and population growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



The newly opened mosque features a main prayer hall for men, a separate prayer area for women, and an ablution facility for men. The mosque is also distinguished by its prominent minaret.



The Ministry's engineering affairs department is responsible for addressing the country's needs for mosques and prayer spaces. This includes providing temporary mosques, overseeing their upkeep, preparing the annual maintenance plan for mosques and imams' residences in coordination with relevant authorities, and supervising the design, construction, and maintenance of mosque projects.



The department also oversees the development of endowment-owned mosques and imams' housing, ensuring adherence to technical and engineering specifications. It also maintains a comprehensive database of mosques, prayer areas, and associated personnel.



The Ministry's official website offers a geographic search feature based on global navigation systems, with detailed and accurate maps that make it easy to locate mosques across all cities in the country.



Qatar participates in Arab European Cities Dialogue Forum in Riyadh

Dusty weather, strong winds expected over weekend: QMD QF's Siraj launches its first illustrated children's book at DIBF in collaboration with HBKU Press

Read Also