Whirlpool Corporation To Present At J.P. Morgan 18Th Annual Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) announced today that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan 18th Annual Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 20th at 2:00 p.m. ET at 383 Madison Avenue, New York City. Presenting for Whirlpool Corporation will be Jim Peters, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Administrative Officer.

The Company invites investors and the general public to view the webcast of the fire side chat, which will be available on the events & presentations page of the Company's Investor Relations website, or via the following link .

The presentation and an archived recording of the event will also be available on the events & presentations section of the Company's website at whirlpoolcorp for at least 30 days.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .

