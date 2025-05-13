Shriners Children's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frances Farley Receives Distinguished Achievement Award from POSNA.

Shriners Children's Dr. Frances Farley is receiving the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award at the POSNA annual meeting on May 14-16, 2025.

- Shriners Children's Chief Medical Officer Frances Farley, D,, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shriners Children's is proud to announce that Chief Medical Officer Frances Farley, M.D. has been honored with the prestigious Distinguished Achievement Award from the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA) for her work in pediatric orthopedics, unwavering dedication to improving the lives of children, and exemplary leadership within the medical community.The Distinguished Achievement Award is one of the highest honors in pediatric orthopedics, honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field over the course of their career through clinical care, education, research, leadership, and service. Formerly known as the Lifetime Achievement Award, it was established in 1988 and has recognized 38 members of POSNA. Dr. Farley will be honored at the POSNA Annual Meeting on May 14-16, 2025.“I am incredibly honored to receive the POSNA Distinguished Achievement Award, and humbled to have been recognized among so many deserving colleagues,” said Dr. Farley.“I've dedicated my entire career to pediatric orthopedics and this honor feels like a beautiful and meaningful reflection of that journey. I am deeply grateful and inspired to continue to live out the principles and passion this award represents every day.”With over two decades of experience as a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, including 18 years as Chief of Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Dr. Farley has transformed countless lives through her expertise and compassion. Since joining Shriners Children's as Chief Medical Officer in 2021, Dr. Farley continues to advance the organization's mission of delivering world-class orthopedic care to all children, regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status.As only the second female to receive the Distinguished Achievement Award since the organization was founded in 1984, Dr. Farley said the honor carries additional significance. She is being recognized for her dedication to the field, mentorship of future generations of orthopedic surgeons, and leadership in advancing innovative treatment options for children worldwide through education and research. Outside of her clinical work, Dr. Farley has authored over 200 published works and remains a respected voice in shaping the future of pediatric healthcare.“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Farley and celebrate this achievement alongside her, as a reflection of our commitment to excellence in pediatric care,” said Dr. Leslie Stewart, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Shriners Children's.“Her leadership inspires our entire team to push the boundaries of what is possible, ensuring that every child we serve has the opportunity to thrive. This award is a fitting tribute to her remarkable career and the profound impact she continues to have on her patients and the medical community.”About Shriners Children'sShriners Children's improves the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, conducting innovative research, and offering outstanding education programs for medical professionals. Children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate are eligible for care, regardless of the families' ability to pay or insurance status, and receive all care and services in a compassionate, family-centered environment. For more information, please visit shrinerschildrens.

