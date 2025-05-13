53-Year-Old British National With Complex Gastrointestinal Conditions Successfully Treated At Aster Cedars Hospital And Clinic, Jebel Ali

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic, Jebel Ali, a part of the leading integrated healthcare provider – Aster DM Healthcare, has once again demonstrated its expertise in advanced gastrointestinal care by successfully treating a complex case involving multiple severe gastrointestinal conditions. The patient, 53-year-old Michael Anthony John Caselberg, a British national, presented with a combination of symptoms, including altered bowel habits, chest discomfort, and severe acid reflux. Through expert diagnosis and state-of-the-art medical interventions, Aster Cedars Hospital's multidisciplinary team delivered exceptional results.

Mr. Caselberg was diagnosed with several serious conditions: moderate inflammation of the food pipe caused by acid reflux (Grade B Reflux Esophagitis), a large hernia where part of the stomach pushes into the chest (large hiatus hernia), changes in the food pipe lining that can increase cancer risk (Barrett's esophagus), inflammation and damage in the stomach and small intestine (erosive gastroduodenitis), and growths in the colon (multiple colonic polyps). These conditions are rare and can lead to serious complications, especially the potential for cancer in the case of Barrett's esophagus. Large hiatus hernias are found in less than 5% of people with hernias, and Barrett's esophagus affects 1-2% of people with chronic GERD / long-term acid reflux.1 These statistics emphasize how rare and serious Mr. Caselberg's case is, highlighting the need for quick and accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Over the past decade, more people in the UAE have been experiencing chronic acid reflux (GERD). In 2014, the Emirates Gastroenterology Society reported that over 30% of the UAE population (about 3 million people) suffered from acid reflux.3 GERD was found in 13.5% of the population, with a higher rate (19.2%) among adults over 30. Key risk factors for GERD include age, lack of sleep, arthritis, and depression. However, regular exercise was found to reduce the risk.[1]

After thorough evaluation using advanced diagnostic tools such as Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, and imaging, the team identified and accurately staged the patient's conditions. To address the large hiatus hernia and associated reflux issues, Mr. Caselberg underwent Laparoscopic Fundoplication-a minimally invasive surgical procedure performed by Dr. Sandeep Patil, Specialist General Surgery, at Aster Cedars Hospital. This advanced surgery addressed the large hiatus hernia, strengthened the lower esophagus, and prevented further acid reflux, ensuring a faster recovery and reduced post-operative complications.

, who led the initial diagnostic evaluation, explained,“The successful treatment of Mr. Caselberg's multiple gastrointestinal conditions highlights the importance of a multidisciplinary approach. Our team worked together to ensure precise diagnosis and optimal surgical intervention. The laparoscopic fundoplication procedure has provided him with much-needed symptom relief and sets a high standard for gastrointestinal care in the region.”

Mr. Caselberg, who was discharged in stable condition on November 2, 2024, after a smooth recovery, expressed his gratitude towards the medical team at Aster Cedars Hospital.“I am incredibly thankful to Dr. Sandeep Ramesh Sharma, Dr. Sandeep Patil, and the entire medical staff at Aster Cedars Hospital for their outstanding care. They not only diagnosed my conditions accurately but also performed the surgery with such skill that I have already experienced a dramatic improvement in my health. I am now looking forward to my recovery with confidence,”said.

The patient's post-operative recovery has been smooth, with no complications, and he reported significant symptom relief during his follow-up visit on November 9, 2024. This case underscores Aster Cedars Hospital's ability to manage complex gastrointestinal conditions and perform challenging procedures with expertise.

remarked,“Laparoscopic fundoplication is a highly effective and minimally invasive technique for addressing large hiatus hernias and severe acid reflux. The procedure's high success rate globally-ranging from 90-95%-is a testament to its effectiveness.2 I'm pleased with Mr. Caselberg's outcome, which reflects our hospital's commitment to providing the best care possible.”

This successful intervention highlights Aster Cedars Hospital and Clinic's position as a leading healthcare provider in the region for complex gastrointestinal conditions. The hospital's proficiency in diagnostics, surgical interventions, and personalized post-operative care continues to set a benchmark for medical excellence in the UAE.