United Airlines Unveils Elevated 787-9 Interior: Starlink Wi-Fi, 27-Inch OLED Screens, Luxury Seats, And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) United Airlines has unveiled its United Elevated interior for its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft, signaling a new era in international premium travel for US carriers. The new design features a suite of upgraded amenities that promise to elevate the travel experience for passengers across all classes. The introduction of the United Polaris Studio suites marks a significant step forward with luxury options and advanced technology, ensuring that United remains competitive in the premium international travel sector.

Polaris Studio suites: Larger, luxurious

The standout feature of the new design is the United Polaris Studio suites, located in the first row of each business class section. These all-aisle-access suites offer a 25% larger area than the standard United Polaris seats and come equipped with privacy doors, extra ottoman seats for companions, and a 27-inch, 4K OLED screen-the largest among US carriers. These suites also offer exclusive services like an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche paired with Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless charging, and luxury Perricone MD Cold Plasma skincare kits.

"We already deliver a superior international experience and fly to the most places across the Atlantic and Pacific - these new innovations provide a more premium experience overall, give customers even more reasons to choose United, and set our airline up to grow into the next decade and beyond," said Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United. "We never stand still and are always looking for more ways to set ourselves apart from other carriers. And we're confident this elevated experience will take international flying to new heights."

Upgraded United Polaris: More privacy and comfort

The reimagined United Polaris business class seats are also enhanced, now featuring sliding doors and 19-inch 4K OLED screens. United also offers a choice between seats that face the window or the center of the aircraft, catering to both solo travelers and those flying together.

Premium Plus and United Economy experience upgrades

In addition to the premium sections, United Premium Plus and United Economy cabins also benefit from enhanced features. United Premium Plus seats now feature 16-inch 4K OLED screens and a privacy divider with a built-in reading light. Meanwhile, United Economy cabins will have the largest seatback screens in the world at 13 inches, along with Bluetooth connectivity for every seat.

Elevated food & beverage experience

United has committed to improving its inflight dining options, with over $150 million invested this year alone in food and beverage improvements. The airline will introduce new, regionally influenced meals, including a mid-flight tapas service and expanded dining options in United Economy, which will offer three entrée choices, new desserts, and an appetizer course.

United's Polaris customers will continue to enjoy premium dining experiences, including new regional menus, rotating wine selections, and a rotating range of ice cream flavors on the Polaris sundae cart.

Starlink connectivity for global travelers

One of the key features for United's 787-9 with the Elevated interior is the availability of Starlink connectivity, providing fast and reliable internet in remote areas, including over oceans and polar regions. This service is part of United's effort to ensure that MileagePlus members have the best onboard connectivity available.

Looking to the future

United has committed to delivering 30 of these new 787-9 aircraft by 2027, with the first international flights expected to depart in 2026. The 787-9 aircraft with Elevated interiors will fly to destinations such as Singapore and London from San Francisco, further expanding United's position as the largest carrier across the Atlantic and Pacific.

Key features of the United elevated interior

United Polaris Studio suites with 25% larger suites, privacy doors, exclusive caviar service, and 27-inch OLED screens

Upgraded United Polaris suites with sliding doors and 19-inch OLED screens

United Premium Plus seats with soft-touch materials, quartzite cocktail tables, and 16-inch 4K OLED screens

United Economy with the largest 13-inch seatback screens, Bluetooth connectivity, and 4K OLED screens in the world

Starlink connectivity available for MileagePlus members on international flights

$150 million investment in food and beverage, with upgraded onboard dining and new meal options, including regional tapas service and snacks from premium brands like Garrett's and Joe & Seph's

New aircraft details

Eight United Polaris Studio suites in the first row of business class

56 United Polaris suites in a 1-2-1 configuration across two sections

35 United Premium Plus seats (most in United's fleet)

33 United Economy Plus seats

90 United Economy seats

Largest seatback screens in the world for Economy class passengers at 13 inches

United's 787-9 aircraft with Elevated interiors will not only feature state-of-the-art technology and luxurious seats but also introduce world-class amenities that reflect the airline's commitment to delivering the highest standard of international air travel.