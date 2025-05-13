403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 13/05: Retreated To Highs (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 14th April was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were reached that day. Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades may only be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday Trade Ideas
- Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $101,581, $100,306, or $97,058. Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next entry into the zone between of $103,091 and $103,379. Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of US CPI (inflation) at 1:30pm London time.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our free Forex signals on Bitcoin? Here's our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth reviewing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment