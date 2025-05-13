Jordan Condemns Israel's Resumption Of "Land Registration In West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Jordan reaffirmed its rejection and condemnation of Israel's decision, as the occupying power, to resume the so-called "settlement of land and property rights" process, particularly in Area "C" of the occupied West Bank.The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs described the move as a blatant violation of international law and a continuation of efforts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufyan Qudah, stressed that the resumption of this policy contradicts international legitimacy and United Nations Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2334.This resolution condemns all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem. It also affirms that all Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under international law.Furthermore, Qudah referenced the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which confirmed the illegality of the Israeli occupation, settlements, and annexation of occupied Palestinian land, emphasizing that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.Ambassador Qudah called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by compelling Israel to immediately halt its aggression on Gaza and its dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank.He urged the international community to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people, stop the crimes committed against them, hold those responsible accountable, and support the Palestinian people's legitimate right to establish their independent, sovereign state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.